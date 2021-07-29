COVID-19: Second Moderna jab sign-up urged

People who have received a first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should register with the national online vaccination booking system for their second dose, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said registration for a second dose of the Moderna vaccine on the booking system was opened to the public at 2pm on Tuesday.

“It is only open for people who have received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine,” Chen said. “The proposed mix-and-match approach to vaccines has not been implemented.”

People in the first three priority groups for vaccination, as well as pregnant women, who have received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine would be able to get their second dose 28 days after the first shot, Chen said.

He said other Moderna vaccine recipients would be eligible to receive their second dose 10 to 12 weeks after the first dose.

The booking system was reopened to allow people to register or revise their vaccination preferences, including selecting the new option of Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“Those who have not registered with the system and those who have registered, but are not yet eligible for an appointment, can register or edit their preference at any time while the system is open,” Chen said.

People who have received a text message advising them to book an appointment this week, but have not yet made an appointment, can revise their preferences until midday today, Chen said.

Those who have booked an appointment, but wish to change their vaccination preference, would need to wait until the system confirms that they did not get vaccinated in the current appointment session, he said.

They would be allowed to edit their vaccine preference from 5pm on Aug. 7, he added.

As of 2pm yesterday, more than 500,000 people had selected the Medigen vaccine as an acceptable brand, center data showed.

Asked when the Medigen vaccine would become available, Chen said after the vaccine had been received from the manufacturer, it would need to pass the Food and Drug Administration’s lot release testing before it could be added to the vaccination program, so it would be available next month at the earliest.

As of 10am yesterday, the nation’s vaccination coverage had reached 29.93 percent, or 31.16 doses administered per 100 people, center data showed.