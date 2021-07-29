COVID-19: Center announces 18 new domestic cases, no deaths

‘MANAGEABLE’: The daily case count remains at about 20 and those with unknown sources are fewer, while contact tracing is getting faster, Chen Shih-chung said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no deaths.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the local infections, 14 males and four females, were aged from under 10 to over 90, and 12 of them tested positive during isolation or upon ending it.

New Taipei City reported eight cases, Taipei six, Taoyuan three and Kaohsiung one, he said.

The infection sources of 16 cases had been identified, while two cases remained unclear and contact tracing was ongoing to clarify possible sources, he added.

“The daily case count remains at about 20 and local infections with unknown sources are becoming fewer, while contact tracing is becoming faster,” Chen said.

“Prompt and precise contact tracing, and quickly placing the close contacts under isolation, are effective for bringing COVID-19 under control, and the COVID-19 situation is heading in a manageable direction,” he said.

Among 14,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Taiwan between May 11 and Monday, 12,686 people, or 88.2 percent, had been released from isolation after recovering, center data showed.

The center also reported two imported cases — a Taiwanese man in his 60s who returned on a medical charter flight from Indonesia on Tuesday and a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who returned from the US and tested positive at the airport.

Asked if the center planned to implement stricter requirements for arriving travelers by asking them to present a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of their departure to prevent the rapidly spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 from entering the nation, Chen said that there are no plans to implement stricter requirements.

Asked about quarantine measures for athletes returning from the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Chen said that those who had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days previously would be subject to 14 days of enhanced self-health management.

Other athletes would be subject to 14-day quarantine at a quarantine hotel, he said, adding that as athletes have been accompanied by a disease prevention inspector and they would be socially distanced in the plane on the return flight, quarantine regulations could be slightly eased.