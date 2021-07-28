Stamps to commemorate anniversary of Lee’s death

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Post is on Friday to release a set of commemorative stamps on the first anniversary of the death of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), the company said yesterday.

The nation’s first democratically elected president, Lee was nicknamed “Mr Democracy” for his introduction of a series of reforms in the 1990s that helped Taiwan transition from an authoritarian, one-party state to a multiparty democracy.

He passed away on July 30 last year at the age of 98.

Stamps featuring images of former president Lee Teng-hui are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co

Democratic reforms launched by the former president accelerated the modernization of Taiwan, Chunghwa Post said.

“As a president, Lee greatly contributed to the democratic and economic development of the nation. To remember his contributions, we are using ‘light and radiance’ as the theme of the stamp collection, using the ‘empty-space’ technique in traditional Chinese paintings to symbolize memories and tolerance,” the company said.

The collection features four stamps — two NT$8 stamps and two NT$15 stamps.

Chunghwa Post on Aug. 11 plans to release a sheet of six illustrated characters to celebrate the contributions of workers helping to fight and contain COVID-19.

The company on Aug. 27 then plans to release a collection of stamps that highlights the nation’s core industries, Taoyuan landscapes and a famous National Palace Museum painting, as well as the nation’s frontline healthcare workers, the company said.

The stamps are to feature images highlighting information technology, security, healthcare, national defense, renewable energy, citizens’ livelihoods and military preparedness, it said.

Additional reporting by Kayleigh Madjar