New Power Party (NPP) Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) yesterday questioned the expertise of Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) members, after their decision on Sunday to allow a mix-and-match approach for COVID-19 vaccines, sparking a backlash on social media.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday announced that the ACIP had approved the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, with the first dose being the AstraZeneca vaccine and the second dose being an mRNA vaccine — the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
It also announced that the ACIP approved the inclusion of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine in the national vaccination program.
Chen yesterday posted a list of the ACIP members’ names and their medical specializations on Facebook, and wrote: “The 17 ACIP members, who reviewed the Medigen vaccine and the mix-and-match approach, consist of 11 pediatricians, two obstetricians and gynecologists, two physicians of the infectious disease division and two physicians.”
“I am asking these members: Do you understand immunobridging? Do you understand the mix-and-match approach? Have you published any academic papers with the related expertise?” she wrote, urging them to reveal the studies they referred to when making the decisions.
The list of ACIP members showed that several members who Chen said were only “pediatricians” serve in pediatric infectious disease divisions at different hospitals.
Chen’s post caused a backlash, with many online comments questioning the legislator’s expertise instead.
Several people said that the Food and Drug Administration’s specialists review panel that issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Medigen vaccine, using the immunobridging approach, was not the same as the ACIP panel.
Many people said pediatricians have the most knowledge about vaccines and infectious diseases among physicians, as children receive many doses of vaccines from birth, adding that some of the ACIP members are also infectious disease specialists.
Former Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), an obstetrician-gynecologist, yesterday posted a photograph on Facebook of the government-funded infant immunization schedule, and wrote: “Taiwan is one of the countries that offers the most government-funded vaccines.”
“The immunization schedule, the necessity, the effect on public health and the side effects [of the vaccines], and the latest immunity-related information have all been discussed and decided by pediatric and immunology experts,” she wrote. “Before questioning them, you should first thank them for saving many children from serious harm or death from infectious diseases.”
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
‘STILL UNDER CONTROL’: The center also reported the first fatality involving the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 30 domestic COVID-19 cases, three imported cases and four deaths. Of the local cases, 15 were men and 15 were women, with the onset of symptoms reported between Saturday and Wednesday, the center said. Taipei and New Taipei City recorded 11 cases each, Taoyuan had seven cases and Hsinchu City had one, it said. Twenty-four of the local cases had known sources of infection, five had unclear links with confirmed cases and one was under investigation, it said. Despite the relatively high number of cases yesterday, the COVID-19 situation “is still under control,” Minister of Health