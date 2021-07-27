The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged the government to continue offering relief funds to businesses and workers affected by a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, saying that it would take some time for them to recover financially after the alert is downgraded to level 2 today.
The Central Epidemic Command Center requires restaurateurs to strictly adhere to disease-prevention guidelines, such as ensuring that diners are seated at least 1.5m apart, NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said, adding that such measures would increase restaurants’ operating costs.
According to the guidelines, amusement parks can only operate at 50 percent capacity, while tour buses can carry no more than 20 passengers per trip, Chiu said.
Photo: screen grab from Facebook
While businesses can resume operations today, their revenues are not likely to immediately return to what they were before the level 3 alert, he added.
Last month’s consumer confidence index survey, conducted by National Taiwan Central University’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, showed a downward trend in five of the six key indicators for the next six months, from purchases of durable goods and assets to local job opportunities, Chiu said.
In its latest macroeconomic forecast, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research said that retailers, restaurateurs and hoteliers have a dim prospect in the second half of this year, he said.
The data show that consumer confidence is not likely to rebound soon, he added.
Tightened disease-prevention measures caused the unemployment rate to surge to 4.8 percent last month, NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said, citing data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.
Statistics from the Ministry of Labor show that 31,980 workers were on furlough as of July 16, the highest since the global financial crisis ended in 2009, Chen said.
Among the furloughed workers, 14,819 worked in the hotel and food service industries, she said, adding that the government should make full employment part of its economic stimulus package.
“The government should consider extending the payment of unemployment benefits to individuals affected by the pandemic. It should also continue offering education subsidies for children of unemployed people,” Chen said.
NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉瑜) said that certain businesses would continue to be strictly regulated after the alert is downgraded to level 2, including kindergartens, daycare centers, after-school programs and restaurants in Taipei and New Taipei City, as well as beauty salons and massage parlors that do not have windows or ventilators.
The government should continue providing relief funds to workers in these sectors, Wang said, adding that it should calculate relief funds based on the revenues lost during the level 3 alert, Wang said.
As workers in some businesses are required to frequently undergo rapid screening tests and polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19, the government should consider offering subsidies to companies or workers for the tests, she said.
