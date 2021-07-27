Researchers in Kinmen County have discovered that cultivated shrimp fed a polysaccharide made from sorghum distillers’ grain have stronger immune systems and are 25 percent more active than shrimp raised with conventional feed.
The modified feed also improved the taste and quality of the shrimp, National Quemoy University professor Lee Hsin-mei (李欣玫) said on Saturday, adding that the finding could be a boon to Taiwan’s aquaculture industry.
The university worked with a local biotech company that helped it produce polysaccharides using sorghum and mushrooms, and with the Kinmen County Marine Products Research Institute, where it tested the effects of the polysaccharides on cultivated shrimp, Lee said.
Photo courtesy of National Quemoy University
Lee praised the study as a successful example of government, academia and industry collaborating on research.
The findings could be seamlessly implemented in the shrimp industry, she said.
“Basically we used sorghum distillers’ grain as a culture medium for turkey tail mushrooms that produce polysaccharides, and then added those polysaccharides to the shrimp feed,” she said. “We gave the feed to giant tiger prawn and Japanese glass shrimp, and we were very surprised by the findings.”
Shrimp that ate the modified feed had improved immune systems and required fewer aquaculture drugs for cultivation, the researchers said.
“Our findings are especially important given the impact that climate change is having on the survival rate of marine life,” she said.
“It also means that shrimp can be cultivated in a more ecologically friendly way, and it creates a market for Kinmen’s surplus sorghum,” she added.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
‘STILL UNDER CONTROL’: The center also reported the first fatality involving the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 30 domestic COVID-19 cases, three imported cases and four deaths. Of the local cases, 15 were men and 15 were women, with the onset of symptoms reported between Saturday and Wednesday, the center said. Taipei and New Taipei City recorded 11 cases each, Taoyuan had seven cases and Hsinchu City had one, it said. Twenty-four of the local cases had known sources of infection, five had unclear links with confirmed cases and one was under investigation, it said. Despite the relatively high number of cases yesterday, the COVID-19 situation “is still under control,” Minister of Health