New feed could boost local shrimp industry: research

By Wu Cheng-ting and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Researchers in Kinmen County have discovered that cultivated shrimp fed a polysaccharide made from sorghum distillers’ grain have stronger immune systems and are 25 percent more active than shrimp raised with conventional feed.

The modified feed also improved the taste and quality of the shrimp, National Quemoy University professor Lee Hsin-mei (李欣玫) said on Saturday, adding that the finding could be a boon to Taiwan’s aquaculture industry.

The university worked with a local biotech company that helped it produce polysaccharides using sorghum and mushrooms, and with the Kinmen County Marine Products Research Institute, where it tested the effects of the polysaccharides on cultivated shrimp, Lee said.

Researchers from National Quemoy University in Kinmen County conduct research on shrimp cultivation in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Quemoy University

Lee praised the study as a successful example of government, academia and industry collaborating on research.

The findings could be seamlessly implemented in the shrimp industry, she said.

“Basically we used sorghum distillers’ grain as a culture medium for turkey tail mushrooms that produce polysaccharides, and then added those polysaccharides to the shrimp feed,” she said. “We gave the feed to giant tiger prawn and Japanese glass shrimp, and we were very surprised by the findings.”

Shrimp that ate the modified feed had improved immune systems and required fewer aquaculture drugs for cultivation, the researchers said.

“Our findings are especially important given the impact that climate change is having on the survival rate of marine life,” she said.

“It also means that shrimp can be cultivated in a more ecologically friendly way, and it creates a market for Kinmen’s surplus sorghum,” she added.