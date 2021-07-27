The number of exams for oral cancer, one of the nation’s leading causes of death among men, fell 6 percent in the first six months of the year, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said yesterday, urging at-risk people to undergo screening, as early detection is crucial for positive outcomes.
Oral cancer is the fourth-most common cancer, as well as the cancer with the fourth-highest fatality rate among men, the agency said.
More than 3,000 people die of the disease every year, while more than 8,000 cases are diagnosed, many of whom are young or middle-aged, it said.
Aside from abstaining from betel nut chewing and smoking, one of the best ways to improve outcomes is regular screenings, it added.
A screening rate of 50 percent among high-risk groups can reduce the incidence of late-stage oral cancer by 21 percent and the risk of death by 26 percent, HPA Cancer Prevention and Control Division Director Lin Li-ju (林莉茹) said.
The HPA has since 2010 provided free screenings once every two years to people older than 30 who have a history of chewing betel nuts or smoking, Lin said.
All they need to do is bring their National Health Insurance card to a dentist or ear, nose and throat clinic to receive an exam, she added.
About 3,600 precancerous cases and 1,300 mature cases are discovered this way each year, Lin said.
Cases found and treated in the early stages have a five-year survival rate of about 80 percent, but the chances of surviving advanced stages are lower than 40 percent, she added.
However, most nonemergency medical procedures — including oral cancer screenings — have come to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the HPA said.
In the first six months of this year, only 237,000 people received an exam, 15,000 fewer than in the same period last year, it said.
This was after the agency earlier reported that oral cancer screenings had fallen by 40 percent last year compared with 2019.
Stressing that cancer prevention is just as important as COVID-19 prevention, the agency urged those with betel nut or smoking habits to quit and arrange for an exam as soon as possible.
Lin also urged people to look for the main signs of oral cancer: ruptures, spots, hardness, protrusions and swelling in the mouth.
If a rupture or unidentified spot in the oral mucosa has not healed after two weeks, if it gradually hardens or develops protrusions or if a lump forms on the face or neck, people should seek immediate medical attention, Lin said.
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
ONLY EXCEPTIONS: The mayors of the two largest cities voiced concerns over hidden cases, while all other local governments are to follow eased CECC guidelines All local governments, with the exception of Taipei and New Taipei City, are to allow dine-in services at restaurants after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would on Tuesday lower a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2. The center on July 8 allowed the resumption of dining at restaurants nationwide — despite keeping the alert level at 3. At the time, this prompted all cities and counties, except Penghu Country, to keep local dine-in bans in place. Following Friday’s CECC announcement that COVID-19 prevention measures would be further relaxed, the Taipei and New Taipei City governments
‘NOT IMPOSSIBLE’: Acceptance to the UN would end the nation’s troubles, but it would be impossible to achieve without US backing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said The US might recognize Taiwan if war breaks out in the Taiwan Strait, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday while discussing politics with former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁). Speaking on Chen’s program on Smile Radio, You reminisced about his agrarian childhood, studies, the founding of the Democratic Progressive Party in 1986 and his eight years as Yilan County commissioner. Chen’s appointment of You as premier in February 2002 marked several firsts, as he was Taiwan’s youngest premier, as well as the first from a farming background and first democratically elected county leader to hold the office. Asked to share his views on
‘STILL UNDER CONTROL’: The center also reported the first fatality involving the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 30 domestic COVID-19 cases, three imported cases and four deaths. Of the local cases, 15 were men and 15 were women, with the onset of symptoms reported between Saturday and Wednesday, the center said. Taipei and New Taipei City recorded 11 cases each, Taoyuan had seven cases and Hsinchu City had one, it said. Twenty-four of the local cases had known sources of infection, five had unclear links with confirmed cases and one was under investigation, it said. Despite the relatively high number of cases yesterday, the COVID-19 situation “is still under control,” Minister of Health