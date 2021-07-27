Screenings for oral cancer fall in first half of year: HPA

By Chiu Chih-jou and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The number of exams for oral cancer, one of the nation’s leading causes of death among men, fell 6 percent in the first six months of the year, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said yesterday, urging at-risk people to undergo screening, as early detection is crucial for positive outcomes.

Oral cancer is the fourth-most common cancer, as well as the cancer with the fourth-highest fatality rate among men, the agency said.

More than 3,000 people die of the disease every year, while more than 8,000 cases are diagnosed, many of whom are young or middle-aged, it said.

Aside from abstaining from betel nut chewing and smoking, one of the best ways to improve outcomes is regular screenings, it added.

A screening rate of 50 percent among high-risk groups can reduce the incidence of late-stage oral cancer by 21 percent and the risk of death by 26 percent, HPA Cancer Prevention and Control Division Director Lin Li-ju (林莉茹) said.

The HPA has since 2010 provided free screenings once every two years to people older than 30 who have a history of chewing betel nuts or smoking, Lin said.

All they need to do is bring their National Health Insurance card to a dentist or ear, nose and throat clinic to receive an exam, she added.

About 3,600 precancerous cases and 1,300 mature cases are discovered this way each year, Lin said.

Cases found and treated in the early stages have a five-year survival rate of about 80 percent, but the chances of surviving advanced stages are lower than 40 percent, she added.

However, most nonemergency medical procedures — including oral cancer screenings — have come to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the HPA said.

In the first six months of this year, only 237,000 people received an exam, 15,000 fewer than in the same period last year, it said.

This was after the agency earlier reported that oral cancer screenings had fallen by 40 percent last year compared with 2019.

Stressing that cancer prevention is just as important as COVID-19 prevention, the agency urged those with betel nut or smoking habits to quit and arrange for an exam as soon as possible.

Lin also urged people to look for the main signs of oral cancer: ruptures, spots, hardness, protrusions and swelling in the mouth.

If a rupture or unidentified spot in the oral mucosa has not healed after two weeks, if it gradually hardens or develops protrusions or if a lump forms on the face or neck, people should seek immediate medical attention, Lin said.