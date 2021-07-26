Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TRAVEL

Taipei enters ‘Time’ list

Taipei has been named one of the “World’s 100 Greatest Places” in this year’s iteration of the list compiled by Time magazine. The opening of the National Center of Photography and Images, as well as the Hotel Resonance Taipei, which “boasts a boxy black-and-white exterior designed to evoke frames on a film roll” have further burnished “Taipei’s credentials as a cultural capital,” the magazine said. The Taipei Performing Arts Center, “with its striking architecture, defined by a giant silver sphere protruding from one side of the building, seems set to become a city landmark” when it opens next year, it said. Visitors to the city can also enjoy Yangmingshan National Park, which was named the world’s first Urban Quiet Park in June last year, the magazine said. Other destinations on the list include Antarctica, Osaka, Costa Rica and the Gold Coast in Australia. The magazine said nominations for the list were solicited from its network of correspondents.

SPORTS

Swimming event canceled

The annual Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival in Nantou County has been canceled due to restrictions on gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19, Nantou Deputy Commissioner Chen Cheng-sheng (陳正昇) said. Although the central government has lowered a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2 from tomorrow, outdoor gatherings are still limited to 100 people, making it impossible for the event to proceed, Chen said. A lack of medical personnel for the event because of their commitments a COVID-19 vaccination drive also contributed to the decision, he said. The event was first held in 1983. It is held at about the time of the Mid-Autumn Festival, attracting tens of thousands of participants. Covering a distance of about 3km, the event has been listed in the World’s Swimming Hall of Fame in 2002. This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival begins on Sept. 21.

SOCIETY

KMT mourns councilor

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday expressed its condolences and regret over the passing of KMT New Taipei City Councilor Tang Hui-lin (唐慧琳), who represented the Sindian (新店), Shenkeng (深坑), Shihding (石碇), Pinglin (坪林) and Wulai (烏來) districts. Tang, who died yesterday at the age of 49, continued to fight against social injustice during her battle against pancreatic cancer, the KMT said. Pancreatic cancer was the nation’s seventh-deadliest type of cancer last year, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed. Among women, pancreatic cancer was the fifth-deadliest type of cancer, the data showed.

TRAVEL

Visa waivers extended

Visa-free treatment for visitors from Brunei, the Philippines, Russia and Thailand would be extended until July 31 next year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The ministry said that the policy is separate from an ongoing ban on the entry of foreign tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been in effect since March 19. The ministry said it would decide when to reopen the country’s borders to foreign tourists based on recommendations from the Central Epidemic Command Center. Under the government’s New Southbound Policy, which seeks to promote closer exchanges with neighboring countries, the ministry first granted visa-free treatment to tourists from Brunei and Thailand on Aug. 1, 2016. The privilege has since been extended every year, with the Philippines and Russia added to the list.