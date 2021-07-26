TRAVEL
Taipei enters ‘Time’ list
Taipei has been named one of the “World’s 100 Greatest Places” in this year’s iteration of the list compiled by Time magazine. The opening of the National Center of Photography and Images, as well as the Hotel Resonance Taipei, which “boasts a boxy black-and-white exterior designed to evoke frames on a film roll” have further burnished “Taipei’s credentials as a cultural capital,” the magazine said. The Taipei Performing Arts Center, “with its striking architecture, defined by a giant silver sphere protruding from one side of the building, seems set to become a city landmark” when it opens next year, it said. Visitors to the city can also enjoy Yangmingshan National Park, which was named the world’s first Urban Quiet Park in June last year, the magazine said. Other destinations on the list include Antarctica, Osaka, Costa Rica and the Gold Coast in Australia. The magazine said nominations for the list were solicited from its network of correspondents.
SPORTS
Swimming event canceled
The annual Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival in Nantou County has been canceled due to restrictions on gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19, Nantou Deputy Commissioner Chen Cheng-sheng (陳正昇) said. Although the central government has lowered a nationwide COVID-19 alert to level 2 from tomorrow, outdoor gatherings are still limited to 100 people, making it impossible for the event to proceed, Chen said. A lack of medical personnel for the event because of their commitments a COVID-19 vaccination drive also contributed to the decision, he said. The event was first held in 1983. It is held at about the time of the Mid-Autumn Festival, attracting tens of thousands of participants. Covering a distance of about 3km, the event has been listed in the World’s Swimming Hall of Fame in 2002. This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival begins on Sept. 21.
SOCIETY
KMT mourns councilor
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday expressed its condolences and regret over the passing of KMT New Taipei City Councilor Tang Hui-lin (唐慧琳), who represented the Sindian (新店), Shenkeng (深坑), Shihding (石碇), Pinglin (坪林) and Wulai (烏來) districts. Tang, who died yesterday at the age of 49, continued to fight against social injustice during her battle against pancreatic cancer, the KMT said. Pancreatic cancer was the nation’s seventh-deadliest type of cancer last year, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed. Among women, pancreatic cancer was the fifth-deadliest type of cancer, the data showed.
TRAVEL
Visa waivers extended
Visa-free treatment for visitors from Brunei, the Philippines, Russia and Thailand would be extended until July 31 next year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The ministry said that the policy is separate from an ongoing ban on the entry of foreign tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been in effect since March 19. The ministry said it would decide when to reopen the country’s borders to foreign tourists based on recommendations from the Central Epidemic Command Center. Under the government’s New Southbound Policy, which seeks to promote closer exchanges with neighboring countries, the ministry first granted visa-free treatment to tourists from Brunei and Thailand on Aug. 1, 2016. The privilege has since been extended every year, with the Philippines and Russia added to the list.
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
The national Olympic team yesterday departed for Japan to compete in the Tokyo Games starting on Friday. The 134-strong Olympic delegation includes officials, support staff and 68 athletes, who are to compete in 18 sports through Aug. 8. Taiwan is competing in the Games under the name Chinese Taipei. The delegation is led by Taiwan’s top female weightlifter, Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who is to carry the team flag at the opening ceremony. It also includes world No. 1 women’s singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), as well as athletes who are to compete in cycling, taekwondo, judo, shooting, canoeing, rowing and archery
‘STILL UNDER CONTROL’: The center also reported the first fatality involving the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, a woman in her 70s who died on Wednesday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 30 domestic COVID-19 cases, three imported cases and four deaths. Of the local cases, 15 were men and 15 were women, with the onset of symptoms reported between Saturday and Wednesday, the center said. Taipei and New Taipei City recorded 11 cases each, Taoyuan had seven cases and Hsinchu City had one, it said. Twenty-four of the local cases had known sources of infection, five had unclear links with confirmed cases and one was under investigation, it said. Despite the relatively high number of cases yesterday, the COVID-19 situation “is still under control,” Minister of Health