An increasing number of men this year have been defrauded in a scheme in which a woman befriends them online before convincing them to meet and buy cosmetics, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said.
With more people staying inside and spending time online amid a level 3 COVID-19 alert, there have been more reports of men being targeted through dating sites and forums, officials said.
In the first half of the year, the committee has received about 80 complaints related to consumer disputes, matching the number of such reports for all of last year, they said.
About 60 percent of these cases involved men buying cosmetic products and services after meeting with women on the pretense of forming a personal relationship, they added.
These meetings turn into sales pitches, in which the target is tricked into purchasing cosmetics, and in some cases committing to payment contracts, they said.
Based on the complaints, the scheme starts with a woman posting her photograph and profile on a dating site or a forum, with the implication that they were interested in meeting men, the officials said.
After some discussion online, the male target would agree to meet the woman at a store for their cosmetic business for a demonstration or to test a product, usually the application of a facial cream, during which the saleswoman would attempt to ascertain the target’s income and finances, they said.
The saleswoman would promote a specific product, and eventually either open it or have the target do so, then after applying the product insist that they pay for it.
If the target was unable to pay the full amount, the saleswoman would encourage him to pay through installments and sign a sales contract, committee officials said.
“All the complaints on such disputes have been filed by men. They thought they were making friends with an attractive woman,” but instead were victims of a questionable business practice, an official said.
Under the Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法), people can return a product in such a situation within seven days of purchase or cancel the sales contract, the officials said.
They urged people to exercise caution when meeting strangers online, and to register complaints with the committee should they fall victim to fraud.
The national Olympic team yesterday departed for Japan to compete in the Tokyo Games starting on Friday. The 134-strong Olympic delegation includes officials, support staff and 68 athletes, who are to compete in 18 sports through Aug. 8. Taiwan is competing in the Games under the name Chinese Taipei. The delegation is led by Taiwan’s top female weightlifter, Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who is to carry the team flag at the opening ceremony. It also includes world No. 1 women’s singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), as well as athletes who are to compete in cycling, taekwondo, judo, shooting, canoeing, rowing and archery