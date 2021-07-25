Eye strain on the rise, doctor says

By Tsai Shu-yuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Computer vision syndrome (CVS) is on the rise as more people stare at screens while working from home amid a level 3 COVID-19 alert, an ophthalmologist said, adding that people should take breaks from staring at computer screens to lower the risk of developing eye strain.

China Medical University Hospital Department of Cornea Refraction director Chiang Chun-chi (江鈞綺) said that people who stare at computer screens or any form of electronic display continuously for longer than two hours are at high risk of developing CVS.

Poor posture, improper viewing angles, lack of suitable lighting and a screen’s brightness can all lead to the development of CVS symptoms, which include blurry vision, double vision, dry eyes, headaches and sore shoulders, she said.

She said that a 50-year-old teacher recently came to the hospital complaining of blurred vision and pain in the eyes, adding that upon examination doctors found that the man’s eyes were severely bloodshot and slightly inflamed, both of which are also symptoms of CVS.

The condition is not as easily treatable as simply applying eye drops and patients should endeavor to rest and recover, she said.

Electronic screens should be 15 to 20 degrees lower than eye level, which would help reduce the chances of developing dry eyes, she said, adding that periodically applying eye drops could alleviate the symptoms and prevent them from worsening.

Maintaining a distance of 50cm to 60cm from the screen could prevent the eyes from overfocusing, which could lead to fatigue or headaches, she added.

Chiang said that people should follow the 20-20-20 rule: resting 20 seconds for every 20 minutes of looking at a screen, by looking at something 20 feet (6.1m) away.

For children, Chiang suggested using a 30-30 rule, which is to keep a 30cm distance from the screen and resting after looking at an electronic display for 30 minutes.

Children should also try to focus their eyes on faraway objects, she added.

People should undergo a vision check every six months, and practice methods to limit the development of nearsightedness, she said.