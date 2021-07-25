People should only buy COVID-19-prevention products from licensed dealers, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said on Tuesday.
The committee has received 40 complaints about allegedly illegal sales and forwarded 30 of the cases to the Food and Drug Administration, the Investigation Bureau and the Fair Trade Commission for investigation, Consumer Protection Office senior consumer ombudsman Wang Te-ming (王德明) said.
For example, some online dealers sold disinfection alcohol at NT$300 to NT$400 (US$10.70 to US$14.27) per bottle, while the retail price is only NT$60 to NT$70, Wang said.
Products containing alcohol are either classified as for medical or general use, and medical products can only be sold by dealers with licenses issued by health authorities, the committee said.
Those selling medical alcohol without license face fines of NT$30,000 to NT$2 million, Wang said, adding that licenses are also required for the sale of rapid test kits and oximeters
As the Ministry of Health and Welfare has not approved online sales of oximeters and rapid test kits, people should not buy them online, he said, adding that many allegedly illicit offerings have been reported.
Those who sell the products
without permit face fines of NT$30,000 to NT$1 million, he said.
Stockpiling disease prevention supplies, including disinfectant, with the aim of driving up prices carries prison terms of up to five years or a maximum fine of NT$5 million, he said.
Businesses that collude to drive up medical supply prices face fines of up to NT$50 million or up to 10 percent of their sales revenue in the previous fiscal year, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
The national Olympic team yesterday departed for Japan to compete in the Tokyo Games starting on Friday. The 134-strong Olympic delegation includes officials, support staff and 68 athletes, who are to compete in 18 sports through Aug. 8. Taiwan is competing in the Games under the name Chinese Taipei. The delegation is led by Taiwan’s top female weightlifter, Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who is to carry the team flag at the opening ceremony. It also includes world No. 1 women’s singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), as well as athletes who are to compete in cycling, taekwondo, judo, shooting, canoeing, rowing and archery