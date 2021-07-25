Ballparks might reopen for spectators as baseball is to return to Taipei next week, after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that it would ease some disease prevention measures.
CPBL commissioner Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) yesterday said that a plan for opening ballparks is pending approval by the CECC.
If approved, fans would be able to fill ballparks at 25 percent capacity for two league games on Tuesday in Taichung and Taoyuan, he said, adding that the plan has been approved by the two city governments and the Sports Administration.
On Friday, the Wei Chuan Dragons are to face off against the Uni-President Lions at Taipei Tianmu Stadium, the season’s first game in the capital since a COVID-19 outbreak forced the league to alter the season’s schedule, Tsai said, adding that the Taipei City Government has approved the event.
However, it is still unclear whether reporters would be allowed at the field, he said.
The CPBL season was suspended in the middle of May when the CECC imposed a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. Games resumed on Tuesday last week without live audiences.
League officials said they have successfully conducted the games under level 3 measures to curb the spread of the virus among players, team staff and officials.
If the plan is approved, disease prevention measures would include checking all spectators’ temperatures upon entry, registering their identities and socially distanced seating, except for members of the same family, league officials said.
Wearing masks would be required, even when shouting slogans and singing to cheer on the players, although not for eating and drinking items purchased outside the ballparks, they added.
Traditional baseball fan rallies involving drums and trumpets would not be allowed, as all musical instruments would be temporarily banned inside venues, they said.
In the CPBL’s only game on Friday, former Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront picked up his first win in Taiwan, sailing through seven innings to yield only one run in the Lions’ 3-2 win over the Fubon Guardians.
The Lions have a two-game lead over the CTBC Brothers.
Meanwhile, Taiwan’s soccer governing body is negotiating with local governments over the resumption of the men’s Taiwan Football Premier League and the women’s Taiwan Mulan Football League seasons.
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
‘FAILED TACTICS’: A lawmaker said Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s success at boosting its ties internationally have boosted identification as Taiwanese Self-identification as “Taiwanese and Chinese,” or solely as “Chinese,” has dropped to record lows, while 63.3 percent of the public regard themselves as Taiwanese, a survey released on Tuesday by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed. Respondents identifying as Taiwanese and Chinese dropped to 31.4 percent, while those identifying solely as Chinese fell to 2.7 percent, the survey showed. The results reflect changes in attitudes since 1994 among Taiwanese toward independence and unification with China, as well as self-identification trends since 1992, commenters said. Support for independence was 25.8 percent, while about 5 percent of respondents said that they want the nation
The national Olympic team yesterday departed for Japan to compete in the Tokyo Games starting on Friday. The 134-strong Olympic delegation includes officials, support staff and 68 athletes, who are to compete in 18 sports through Aug. 8. Taiwan is competing in the Games under the name Chinese Taipei. The delegation is led by Taiwan’s top female weightlifter, Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who is to carry the team flag at the opening ceremony. It also includes world No. 1 women’s singles badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), as well as athletes who are to compete in cycling, taekwondo, judo, shooting, canoeing, rowing and archery