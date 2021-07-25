As most local governments are to lift a dining ban at restaurants when a nationwide COVID-19 alert is lowered to level 2 on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday updated its guidelines for restaurants.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced that indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 would be allowed.
Dine-in services at restaurants and wedding banquets would be allowed to resume under updated disease prevention rules, the center said, adding that local governments and other authorities might make adjustments to its updates.
The FDA yesterday said that restaurant staff must check each guest’s temperature, adding that the workers should monitor their own health and seek treatment in case they develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Staff must wear masks at all times and wash their hands frequently, it added.
Venues must install dividers between seats and keep guests at least 1.5m apart, it said, adding that sufficient ventilation must be ensured.
Surfaces, including in toilets, must be regularly cleaned and disinfected, and records of the cleanings must be kept, the FDA said.
Restaurants must keep records of visitors and deny entry to those who have COVID-19 symptoms, it said, adding that the venues must provide facilities for hand washing and hand sanitizer for guests.
Buffet restaurants must install panels between dishes and visitors, it said.
In case a visitor is found to have COVID-19, staff must cooperate with health authorities’ investigation, it added.
