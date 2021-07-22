A worker at a Vieshow Cinema branch at Q Square Mall in Taipei has contracted COVID-19, the city government said on Tuesday, one week after movie theaters across Taiwan were allowed to reopen.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said the worker tested positive on Monday.
The shopping mall, which is part of the same complex as Taipei Railway Station and Taipei Bus Station, was closed on Tuesday for disinfection.
Movie theaters have since Tuesday last week been allowed to reopen after a suspension of almost two months as part of a level 3 alert to curb a local outbreak of COVID-19.
The worker contracted the virus from a member of their household, Huang said.
Asked about the worker’s close contacts, Huang said that the city government is taking precautions, without elaborating whether contacts had been identified and ordered to quarantine.
The Taipei Department of Health said it was planning to test the other employees at the movie theater.
The infected employee worked shifts from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, and from 6pm on Thursday last week to 2:45am the next day, the city government said.
The worker had also visited a number of places outside his workplace while possibly infectious, Huang said, urging those who visited the same places at the same times to get tested for COVID-19.
The worker on Tuesday last week visited Ningxia Night Market in the city’s Datong District (大同) from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, after walking through Zhongshan Metro Mall, which connects Taipei Railway Station and Shuanglian MRT Station, the city government said.
On Wednesday last week, the worker walked through the same underground mall to the Nanxi branch of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, where he stayed from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, before returning to his home in Shilin District (士林), using the MRT metropolitan railway system, it said.
On Monday, he took a bus at 2:30pm to the Dayeh Takashimaya department store in Shilin District, where he spent about three hours, it said.
Following the publication of the worker’s movements, Dayeh Takashimaya said it would close from 4pm on Tuesday until today.
