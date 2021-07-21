KMT allowed to transfer assets to local governments

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee on Tuesday last week approved a request by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to donate two properties and a plot of land to local governments.

The assets are in Taitung County’s Beinan Township (卑南), Taitung City and Hualien City.

The request is in line with an addendum to Article 9 of the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例), the committee said.

According to the article, “the presumed ill-gotten party assets as prescribed in the preceding Paragraph 1 of Article 5 are prohibited from being transferred or disposed of from the date of promulgation of this act.”

However, the limitation does not apply “when it is necessary to perform legal duties or other justifiable reasons,” the article says.

All three assets are on state-owned land. The property in Taitung City was obtained in August 1967 and the one in Hualien City was acquired in 1982.

The KMT’s claim to the Beinan plot, which covers 22 ping (72.7m2), is more convoluted.

Originally appearing in records as state-owned land in 1954, it was re-registered as private property in 1968 and changed hands twice afterward, before its ownership was transferred to a veteran, surnamed Lu (呂).

The KMT “inherited” the plot from Lu, and while it tried to liquidate the land last year, its attempts to sell it fell through, the party said.

Committee officials yesterday said that a road passes through the plot, which is the main reason why attempts to sell it failed.

The government may incorporate into local road and traffic planning any road that is used by at least two households and that has been in use for at least 10 years, and the landowner may not forbid them from using the road, the committee said.