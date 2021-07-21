The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and four deaths.
The most local infections were reported in Taipei, with seven cases, followed by New Taipei City (six), Keelung (three) and Taoyuan (two), said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
Nine cases tested positive during isolation or upon ending it, Chen said, adding that the infection sources of 13 cases have been identified, while contact tracing continues to clarify the infection sources of the other five.
Photo courtesy of the CECC
“The local infections reported recently have remained mostly in northern Taiwan, but while daily case counts have been relatively low, contact tracing needs to be more comprehensive,” Chen said. “Given the recent trend, the COVID-19 situation will be brought under control.”
Most of the recent cases have been in Taipei and New Taipei City, with only sporadic cases in other cities and counties that need to have infection sources determined, while cluster infections in the past two weeks have been mainly within households, he said.
There has been a rise in cases among younger people recently, so the center has asked local governments to expand the age range of key targets for COVID-19 prevention, while watching for community spread and enhancing medical capacity, he said.
The CECC agreed to a suggestion by local governments that people who have spent 10 days in isolation following a positive test and no longer have symptoms, but who return a cycle threshold value (CT value) lower than 30 from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, be ordered to continue isolation in an enhanced centralized quarantine facility or enhanced quarantine hotel, Chen said.
As for people who complete home isolation or quarantine and have a CT value higher than 30, they are to be released from isolation after two such test results, he said.
The CECC this week is to discuss with local governments preparations for a possible lowering next week of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, which is likely given the current situation, Chen said.
Bringing the daily confirmed cases back to zero is almost impossible so soon after community spread, he said, adding that the center is trying to strike a balance between bringing COVID-19 under control and avoiding “pandemic fatigue.”
As the virus situation is being brought under control, guidelines have been issued for venues and businesses to allow everyone to understand preventive and response measures, so they can act promptly if another outbreak occurs, he said.
The CECC also reported six imported cases and four deaths.
The imported cases were arrivals from Indonesia, Myanmar and the US, it said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said that among 14,353 confirmed cases reported since April 20, 2,821 people, or 19.7 percent, were diagnosed with severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
Among 4,852 confirmed cases who are 60 or older, 1,884, or 38.8 percent, were diagnosed with severe pneumonia or ARDS, Lo said.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
FORCED TITLE: Most of the nation’s Olympians identify as Taiwanese, and a majority of them do not hail from Taipei, adding another layer of absurdity to the misnomer The sports world is to focus on the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on Friday, and once again Taiwanese will not have a “Team Taiwan” to cheer for, but will be stuck with the deceitful, contrived name of “Chinese Taipei.” It is a dishonest name, imposed by international politics under pressure from China and the International Olympic Committee, acquiesced to by the former lackeys on Taiwan’s Olympic committee. For a majority of Taiwanese, it is more fitting and simpler to shout “Go Taiwan!” (台灣加油). More people are saying that “Chinese Taipei” is a gross distortion and fraudulent representation for Taiwan’s star athletes in
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while