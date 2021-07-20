HEALTH
FDA recalls asthma drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday ordered the recall of a batch of a prescription medicine used to treat severe asthma, because of a potential quality defect. The recall of Nucala Solution for Injection is to be completed by Aug. 8, after a batch imported under lot No. FA9M was found to have been made from the same materials used to produce a batch determined to have a defect in foreign markets, said Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the agency’s Medicinal Products Division. The Nucala Solution for Injection in Pre-filled Pen 100mg/mL was first sold in Taiwan at the end of last year, he said, adding that only one had been sold locally. It is produced by UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline as a supporting therapy for people aged 12 or older with severe refractory eosinophilic asthma. Eosinophilic asthma is a type of severe asthma marked by high levels of white blood cells, called eosinophils. In foreign markets, a fiber has been found in the syringe wall of the product, which has been identified as a quality defect, Hung said.
EARTHQUAKES
Two quakes rattle Hualien
Two earthquakes early yesterday morning rocked Hualien County within four minutes of each other, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that no immediate damage or injuries were reported. A magnitude 3.9 temblor shook the area at 2:40am, centered 6.9km southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 8.6km, the Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Hualien City, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale, the center said. A magnitude 3 earthquake followed at 2:44am, and was centered 8.4km southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 10.5km, it said. On Wednesday last week, about 30 earthquakes hit Hualien between 6:52am and 11:59am, ranging from magnitude 2.9 to 5.2. Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said at the time that it was not unusual for these quakes to take place in the county, but it was not common to see so many quakes hitting one location and its nearby area in such a short time. He also predicted that more aftershocks would follow within one week.
ENTERTAINMENT
‘Detention’ heads to Japan
The Taiwanese psychological horror film Detention (返校), which was adapted from a horror video game of the same name, is to hit Japanese movie theaters next week. The 2019 film was a box office success domestically, grossing nearly NT$260 million (US$9.27 million) at the box office against a budget of about NT$95 million, Taiwan Film Institute box office statistics showed. The movie, directed by John Hsu (徐漢強), is set in the 1960s when Taiwan was under martial law. The film follows two high-school students who inadvertently enter a realm of vengeful spirits in an empty school, while they search for a teacher who has disappeared. Tokyo Broadcasting System aired a special about Detention on Friday. The program explored how the film became a hit among young Taiwanese. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) wrote that he recently saw another program about Detention on NHK television, but said he had not seen the movie himself. The program discussed how the plot is set during Taiwan’s White Terror era, and reminds young viewers not to take freedom for granted, Hsieh wrote. Detention is to premiere on Friday next week, the Web site of Japanese theater chain TOHO Cinemas says.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
Residents in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) are calling on the county government to eradicate giant snakehead fish from Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) while they are still juveniles, as their population is set to explode this year. The giant snakehead, or Channa micropeltes, is a carnivorous fish that can grow longer than 1.3m and weigh up to 24kg. It is the most aggressive in the snakehead family, often swarming to prey on other fish, crustaceans, amphibians, small reptiles and even small birds and mammals. Their numbers have grown rapidly since being introduced to Sun Moon Lake, threatening many indigenous species of fish and
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
Significant changes in Japan’s annual defense white paper, including for the first time a declaration of support for stability in the Taiwan Strait and separate treatment of Taiwan, show Tokyo’s growing affinity and respect for the nation. The annual report approved by the Japanese Cabinet yesterday mentions China’s “intensified military activities around Taiwan,” including the incursion of Chinese aircraft in the nation’s southwestern airspace amid a growing military imbalance. It also discusses the clarity of US support for Taiwan through warship transits and arms sales. “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community,” the