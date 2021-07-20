Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





HEALTH

FDA recalls asthma drug

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday ordered the recall of a batch of a prescription medicine used to treat severe asthma, because of a potential quality defect. The recall of Nucala Solution for Injection is to be completed by Aug. 8, after a batch imported under lot No. FA9M was found to have been made from the same materials used to produce a batch determined to have a defect in foreign markets, said Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the agency’s Medicinal Products Division. The Nucala Solution for Injection in Pre-filled Pen 100mg/mL was first sold in Taiwan at the end of last year, he said, adding that only one had been sold locally. It is produced by UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline as a supporting therapy for people aged 12 or older with severe refractory eosinophilic asthma. Eosinophilic asthma is a type of severe asthma marked by high levels of white blood cells, called eosinophils. In foreign markets, a fiber has been found in the syringe wall of the product, which has been identified as a quality defect, Hung said.

EARTHQUAKES

Two quakes rattle Hualien

Two earthquakes early yesterday morning rocked Hualien County within four minutes of each other, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that no immediate damage or injuries were reported. A magnitude 3.9 temblor shook the area at 2:40am, centered 6.9km southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 8.6km, the Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Hualien City, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale, the center said. A magnitude 3 earthquake followed at 2:44am, and was centered 8.4km southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 10.5km, it said. On Wednesday last week, about 30 earthquakes hit Hualien between 6:52am and 11:59am, ranging from magnitude 2.9 to 5.2. Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said at the time that it was not unusual for these quakes to take place in the county, but it was not common to see so many quakes hitting one location and its nearby area in such a short time. He also predicted that more aftershocks would follow within one week.

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Detention’ heads to Japan

The Taiwanese psychological horror film Detention (返校), which was adapted from a horror video game of the same name, is to hit Japanese movie theaters next week. The 2019 film was a box office success domestically, grossing nearly NT$260 million (US$9.27 million) at the box office against a budget of about NT$95 million, Taiwan Film Institute box office statistics showed. The movie, directed by John Hsu (徐漢強), is set in the 1960s when Taiwan was under martial law. The film follows two high-school students who inadvertently enter a realm of vengeful spirits in an empty school, while they search for a teacher who has disappeared. Tokyo Broadcasting System aired a special about Detention on Friday. The program explored how the film became a hit among young Taiwanese. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) wrote that he recently saw another program about Detention on NHK television, but said he had not seen the movie himself. The program discussed how the plot is set during Taiwan’s White Terror era, and reminds young viewers not to take freedom for granted, Hsieh wrote. Detention is to premiere on Friday next week, the Web site of Japanese theater chain TOHO Cinemas says.