COVID-19: Number on furlough hits 2021 high

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of workers on formal furlough programs in Taiwan topped 30,000 over the past week, the most so far this year, as restrictions to combat a COVID-19 outbreak have limited people’s movements and consumer activity.

The number of employees on unpaid leave programs rose by 10,847 from a week earlier to 31,980, data released by the Ministry of Labor on Friday showed.

The number of firms that implemented furlough programs rose by 821 from a week earlier to a record high of 2,704, the data showed.

A woman on Friday stands in front of a closed storefront below a sign reading “shop for rent” in the east of Taipei. Photo: CNA

Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛), director of the ministry’s Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment, said the accommodation and food and beverage industries were hit hardest by a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert imposed since May 19, after COVID-19 case numbers hit triple digits.

Under the alert, indoor gatherings of more than four people and outdoor gatherings of more than nine are prohibited.

All entertainment and cultural venues were closed, while dining at restaurants was not allowed, but those restrictions were partially eased on Tuesday last week, with some movie theaters, gyms and museums reopening.

However, the ban on eating at restaurants has yet to be lifted by most local governments.

Huang said the accommodation and food and beverage industries have been hurt the most by restrictions on people’s movements, with the number of workers in those sectors on unpaid leave rising by at least 5,000 for a second consecutive week this past week to 14,814.

He said that 744 employers in those sectors have unpaid leave plans in place, including a large hotel with a workforce of more than 800 that implemented its plan this past week, contributing to the spike in furloughed workers.

The level 3 alert has also hurt the retail and wholesale sectors, which reported 5,314 furloughed workers for 664 employers, ministry data showed.

Restrictions on people’s movements have affected consumption, causing sales of a range of products from outdoor gear to skincare and fashion to tumble, Huang said, adding that manufacturers of those products were also affected.

Most of the enterprises implementing furlough programs are small, with work forces of fewer than 50 people. Unpaid leave programs typically last for less than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, the ministry said.