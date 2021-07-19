The number of workers on formal furlough programs in Taiwan topped 30,000 over the past week, the most so far this year, as restrictions to combat a COVID-19 outbreak have limited people’s movements and consumer activity.
The number of employees on unpaid leave programs rose by 10,847 from a week earlier to 31,980, data released by the Ministry of Labor on Friday showed.
The number of firms that implemented furlough programs rose by 821 from a week earlier to a record high of 2,704, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛), director of the ministry’s Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment, said the accommodation and food and beverage industries were hit hardest by a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert imposed since May 19, after COVID-19 case numbers hit triple digits.
Under the alert, indoor gatherings of more than four people and outdoor gatherings of more than nine are prohibited.
All entertainment and cultural venues were closed, while dining at restaurants was not allowed, but those restrictions were partially eased on Tuesday last week, with some movie theaters, gyms and museums reopening.
However, the ban on eating at restaurants has yet to be lifted by most local governments.
Huang said the accommodation and food and beverage industries have been hurt the most by restrictions on people’s movements, with the number of workers in those sectors on unpaid leave rising by at least 5,000 for a second consecutive week this past week to 14,814.
He said that 744 employers in those sectors have unpaid leave plans in place, including a large hotel with a workforce of more than 800 that implemented its plan this past week, contributing to the spike in furloughed workers.
The level 3 alert has also hurt the retail and wholesale sectors, which reported 5,314 furloughed workers for 664 employers, ministry data showed.
Restrictions on people’s movements have affected consumption, causing sales of a range of products from outdoor gear to skincare and fashion to tumble, Huang said, adding that manufacturers of those products were also affected.
Most of the enterprises implementing furlough programs are small, with work forces of fewer than 50 people. Unpaid leave programs typically last for less than three months and involve employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, the ministry said.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
Germany has been trying to maintain a balance between its ties with Taiwan and its economic links to China, outgoing German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz has said. Speaking in an interview with the Central News Agency, Prinz said that Germany has good relations with Taiwan based on their shared values of freedom and democracy. The countries also enjoy strong bilateral trade, which totals about 18 billion euros (US$21.37 billion) annually, he said. There are potential opportunities for cooperation between Germany and Taiwan in the fields of renewable energy, 5G technologies, semiconductors, biotechnology and education, Prinz said. However, Germany also has strong economic ties
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
Significant changes in Japan’s annual defense white paper, including for the first time a declaration of support for stability in the Taiwan Strait and separate treatment of Taiwan, show Tokyo’s growing affinity and respect for the nation. The annual report approved by the Japanese Cabinet yesterday mentions China’s “intensified military activities around Taiwan,” including the incursion of Chinese aircraft in the nation’s southwestern airspace amid a growing military imbalance. It also discusses the clarity of US support for Taiwan through warship transits and arms sales. “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community,” the