‘Daydream’ statue no longer graces city train station

Staff writer, with CNA





The artists who created a statue of a girl with a bright yellow bird head — which decorated the underground level of Taipei Railway Station for 11 years — on Wednesday said they hoped that its removal the previous day would focus more attention on the role of public art in Taiwan.

The creators of the work of art entitled Daydream, Joyce Ho (何采柔) and Craig Quintero, wrote on Facebook: “The old bird has bowed out.”

“The surreal sculpture is an invitation to stop and smile, an invitation to dream,” the piece’s description had read.

Wondering whether the sculpture was used as a meeting point in the space linking the city’s railway and MRT operations, Ho used the post to thank everyone for noticing the work.

It is something special when the removal of a piece of art sparks reactions from so many people, she added.

Supporting public art is an issue that needs more attention in Taiwan, she said.

Ho said that she decided to remove the piece when Taipei’s Museum of Contemporary Art contacted the artists about annual maintenance work.

The museum, which commissioned several works at street level and in the underground mall between Taipei Railway Station and the Zhongshan MRT station, said that the pencil held in the hand of the girl with the bright yellow bird head was often found “mysteriously broken.”

In its announcement on Tuesday, the museum said that it had received inquiries about merchandise inspired by the sculpture over the past several years, adding that miniature versions of the statue had been made and had sold out.

In response to the museum’s announcement, Internet users expressed sadness over the statue’s removal.

Many said that they had used the statue as a meeting point, while one user said that the sculpture looked scary.

For now, the sculpture is to stay in storage, Ho said, adding that she was open to displaying Daydream again if the right opportunity presented itself.