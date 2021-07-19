The artists who created a statue of a girl with a bright yellow bird head — which decorated the underground level of Taipei Railway Station for 11 years — on Wednesday said they hoped that its removal the previous day would focus more attention on the role of public art in Taiwan.
The creators of the work of art entitled Daydream, Joyce Ho (何采柔) and Craig Quintero, wrote on Facebook: “The old bird has bowed out.”
“The surreal sculpture is an invitation to stop and smile, an invitation to dream,” the piece’s description had read.
Wondering whether the sculpture was used as a meeting point in the space linking the city’s railway and MRT operations, Ho used the post to thank everyone for noticing the work.
It is something special when the removal of a piece of art sparks reactions from so many people, she added.
Supporting public art is an issue that needs more attention in Taiwan, she said.
Ho said that she decided to remove the piece when Taipei’s Museum of Contemporary Art contacted the artists about annual maintenance work.
The museum, which commissioned several works at street level and in the underground mall between Taipei Railway Station and the Zhongshan MRT station, said that the pencil held in the hand of the girl with the bright yellow bird head was often found “mysteriously broken.”
In its announcement on Tuesday, the museum said that it had received inquiries about merchandise inspired by the sculpture over the past several years, adding that miniature versions of the statue had been made and had sold out.
In response to the museum’s announcement, Internet users expressed sadness over the statue’s removal.
Many said that they had used the statue as a meeting point, while one user said that the sculpture looked scary.
For now, the sculpture is to stay in storage, Ho said, adding that she was open to displaying Daydream again if the right opportunity presented itself.
Multiple tropical systems could form in the northwest Pacific Ocean in the next two weeks as a result of a large low-pressure system, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. Spanning from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean, the low-pressure system became the dominant meteorological force after a Pacific high-pressure system weakened and receded eastward on Wednesday, the bureau said. “In the next two weeks, Taiwan would be under the influence of the low-pressure system, which could cause multiple tropical systems to form,” bureau forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said. “Regardless of whether these systems affect Taiwan directly, the low-pressure system would
Germany has been trying to maintain a balance between its ties with Taiwan and its economic links to China, outgoing German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz has said. Speaking in an interview with the Central News Agency, Prinz said that Germany has good relations with Taiwan based on their shared values of freedom and democracy. The countries also enjoy strong bilateral trade, which totals about 18 billion euros (US$21.37 billion) annually, he said. There are potential opportunities for cooperation between Germany and Taiwan in the fields of renewable energy, 5G technologies, semiconductors, biotechnology and education, Prinz said. However, Germany also has strong economic ties
LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while
Significant changes in Japan’s annual defense white paper, including for the first time a declaration of support for stability in the Taiwan Strait and separate treatment of Taiwan, show Tokyo’s growing affinity and respect for the nation. The annual report approved by the Japanese Cabinet yesterday mentions China’s “intensified military activities around Taiwan,” including the incursion of Chinese aircraft in the nation’s southwestern airspace amid a growing military imbalance. It also discusses the clarity of US support for Taiwan through warship transits and arms sales. “Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community,” the