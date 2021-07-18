COVID-19: Vaccinations hit record high on Tuesday: CECC

LIMITED SUPPLY: With many people opting for Moderna, the center said it is reserving most available doses for those who have received a first jab of the US vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 242,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, the highest daily record since vaccinations started in March. CECC data showed that 7,514 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 234,839 doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered across the nation that day. After going through a learning curve, local governments have become more experienced in planning and arranging large-scale vaccinations, allowing the daily number of doses to hit a record high, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 17.02 percent, while

By Lee I-chia