Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Tropical depression swells

A tropical depression east of the Philippines was expected to develop into a tropical storm last night at the earliest, and might bring unstable weather to Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 8am, the depression’s center was 1,360km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan proper’s southernmost point, and was moving northwest at 15kph, the CWB said. It had sustained winds of up to 54kph, with gusts of up to 82.8kph, it said, adding that it might develop into this year’s sixth tropical storm. The system would be closest to Taiwan on Thursday, it said. Former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said there is uncertainty about its trajectory, and it could hit Taiwan directly or move toward Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.

POLITICS

‘Excited’: New AIT head

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk, who took office this week, yesterday expressed her excitement about returning to Taiwan after nearly three decades. “I’m truly honored to be the new director of AIT. I’m looking forward to starting work when I complete my quarantine,” Oudkirk wrote on the AIT’s Facebook account. Oudkirk arrived in Taiwan on Monday and is to formally report for duty after completing 14 days of quarantine and seven days of monitoring her health. From 1992 to 1994, Oudkirk served as a consular officer at the AIT, and visited the institute’s new office in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) two years ago. “Things have changed a lot! But what hasn’t changed is the warm friendliness of the Taiwan people, and my excitement at being here, in such a vibrant democracy,” she wrote.

POLITICS

German envoy awarded

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday awarded German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz the Grand Medal of Diplomacy for his contribution to improving the two nations’ ties during his three-year tenure. Prinz has played a role in furthering the relationship between Taiwan and Germany, signing seven bilateral agreements, including a new air transport agreement inked on Thursday, Wu said. Prinz, who is scheduled to depart Taiwan later this month to become Germany’s ambassador to Nepal, said in a statement that he was honored to receive the medal. Prinz said he has made many Taiwanese friends and believes that friendships between Taiwanese and Germans can be deepened through cooperation on trade, education, technology and culture. Prinz arrived in Taiwan to head the institute in August 2018.

DEFENSE

Drill shows readiness

The army recently carried out a live-fire artillery drill at a training ground in Pingtung County to demonstrate its combat readiness and firepower. Armored vehicles fired live ammunition in a simulated response to an enemy invasion at the Jiupeng military base. A video posted to Facebook by the Army Command Headquarters showed US-made surface-to-air Dual Mounted Stinger missiles hitting airborne targets. Another highlight of the drill involved the RT2000 multiple launch rocket system, developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology. Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌), an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the RT2000 is designed to attack invading enemy forces at sea. Simulating an attack with armored vehicles, Shu said that the drill also featured indigenous CM-25 armored vehicles, which are seen in the video firing anti-tank rockets.