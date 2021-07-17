COVID-19: Kenting night market reopens at limited capacity

Staff writer, with CNA





The night market in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) was to reopen last night and remain open over the weekend, as vendors hope to benefit from the easing of restrictions under a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.

The night market would be open from 6pm to midnight from yesterday to tomorrow on a trial basis, nearly two months after it was ordered to close on May 21 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The county government is prepared to close it again if disease prevention measures could not be fully implemented, the Pingtung Transportation and Tourism Department said yesterday.

The move came after vendors, who have been under financial pressure since the market closed, applied to the local government to resume business after some COVID-19 restrictions were eased on Tuesday, said Tseng Chun-hui (曾春惠), president of a Kenting community group.

Only 100 stalls were to open yesterday evening, about one-third the number typically operating at the night market before the outbreak, and no more than 200 would be permitted while the level 3 alert remains in effect, Tseng said.

Whether the reopening would bring vendors economic relief remains to be seen. The night market, which straddles the main road that cuts through Kenting, relies on tourists who usually visit the town’s major beaches.

With beaches closed due to the restrictions, tourists might not return in numbers anytime soon, Tseng said.

Those who do go would see that precautions are being taken to keep people safe, she added.

Street stalls would be 1.5m apart, and vendors are required to wear masks and face shields at all times, set up plastic coverings in front of their stalls and disinfect their areas every evening, she said.

Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing, and no more than 1,500 people would be allowed at the market at any one time.

On-site dining and eating while walking would be prohibited, and vendors would be banned from offering samples intended to be eaten at the stall, she added.

Although a cluster infection involving the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was identified in Pingtung late last month, the county has not recorded a new infection for 10 consecutive days.