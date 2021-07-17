The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Wednesday released guidelines in four languages showing foreign nationals how to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The guidelines (https://fw.wda.gov.tw/wda-employer/home/covid), available online in English, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai, provide step-by-step instructions on how to use the government’s new COVID-19 vaccination appointment system, which is only offered in Chinese.
Foreign nationals must register with their Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) and National Health Insurance numbers, before indicating which COVID-19 vaccine they prefer and where they want to receive it, the ministry said.
When there are vaccines available, they would receive a text message informing them to log into the system and schedule an appointment.
The ministry urged people to ensure they are using the government’s official vaccination appointment system, and to be aware of fake Web sites that might attempt to steal their personal information.
People who encounter issues using the appointment system can call the ministry’s 1955 hotline or send a message to its official Line account, the ministry said.
In other news, the National Immigration Agency announced on Wednesday that it would temporarily suspend services related to ARCs, while granting an extension to those whose ARCs are about to expire.
The agency said it was granting an automatic 30-day extension with immediate effect to residents whose ARCs are to expire, in view of the ongoing level 3 COVID-19 alert.
It also temporarily suspended all other ARC-related services, such as those for first-time applicants and people who need to update their personal information, it said.
The suspension would be applied from May 15, when the level 3 alert was first announced for Taipei and New Taipei City.
Once the alert is lowered to level 2, ARCs holders would have 30 days to visit the nearest immigration office to apply for, renew or update their ARC, the agency said.
Foreign nationals who entered Taiwan visa-free, on a visitor or landing visa, or on or before March 21 last year and have no previous record of overstaying were also granted an additional 30-day extension on Monday, the agency said.
When the alert is lowered, they would have 10 days to visit the nearest immigration office to file for an extension.
Foreign nationals who are not eligible for such an extension would have 10 days from the date the COVID-19 alert level is lowered to level 2 to leave the country, without being considered as having overstayed their visa, it said.
