COVID-19: Taiwan needs clear plan for reopening: TPP

RECOVERY ROADMAP: Countries such as France and Singapore set goals to safely reopen in stages, with sufficient vaccine supply, TPP legislators said

By Chen Yun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) legislators yesterday urged the government to clearly outline its goals and strategies for reopening from a soft COVID-19 lockdown, stepping up vaccinations and establishing standards for granting vaccine priorities according to age.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday last week extended a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert through July 26, but eased certain restrictions on Tuesday.

TPP Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) told an online news conference that France, South Korea and Singapore have definitive goalposts and timetables for reopening.

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao speaks during an online news conference yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan People’s Party

Jang especially touted Singapore’s plans, saying that officials there had created a roadmap that explained to the public the risks in reopening and outlined the government’s strategy.

“The important thing is that these countries are reopening by stages according to safe vaccinations coverage levels,” he said.

Japan, Israel, Singapore and the UK have taken steps to buy vaccines doses in advance, while seeking to secure double the amount that they need for their populations, he said.

Taiwan has secured vaccines for only 65 percent of the population, while 2.77 million people who registered as willing to be vaccinated could not get access to 4.8 million leftover doses, he said.

“The government should base vaccine priorities on age or announce priorities according to special groups ahead of time to reduce public controversy,” he said.

Health officials should establish a strategy to vaccinate students and implement it before the end of summer when children return to school, TPP Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) said.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which could easily spread among younger people, is already in Taiwan, she added.

Teachers, administrators and other workers on campus should be reviewed for vaccination status when schools reopen, she said.

Moderna claims that its new COVID-19 vaccine for children is 100 percent effective, and the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency are expected to complete their review of the vaccine later this month, Kao said.

The government should look into this option and start reviewing the vaccine’s trial data, she added.