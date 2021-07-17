COVID-19: Health expert suggests lowering alert

STAY DILIGENT: Although vaccination rates have risen along with a decline in COVID-19 cases, people should remain cautious and continue to wear masks, an NTU professor said

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The government could consider lowering the COVID-19 alert level, as the current outbreak has started to subside, a public health expert said yesterday.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday last week extended the nation’s level 3 COVID-19 alert to July 26, but eased some restrictions starting on Tuesday, including a ban on dine-in services at restaurants.

In an online news conference, National Taiwan University (NTU) public health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said Taiwan’s basic reproduction number for COVID-19 has been less than 1 for a month, while the effective reproduction number has dropped to less than 0.5.

People wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Wujia Elementary School in Kaoshiung’s Guanmiao District yesterday. Photo: CNA

Vaccination coverage of people covered in the first six categories of priority inoculations has reached 82 percent, meeting the criteria for lowering the nationwide alert level, Chen said.

Should the nation lower the alert level after July 26, the government should maintain border controls — including a 14-day quarantine and three separate COVID-19 tests — to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, he added.

If the level 3 alert is lifted, people should continue to wear masks and seek to be vaccinated as soon as possible, Chen said.

Citing a study from the US state of Georgia, wearing masks could decrease COVID-19 infections by 37 percent, which could improve by an additional 2 percent if people are in well-ventilated areas, he said.

Improving ventilation, while also using air purifiers and ultraviolet lamps or devices to disinfect an area could lower COVID-19 infection rates by 48 percent, he said, citing the study.

Also at the news conference, NTU officials shared their experience in managing COVID-19 at the university, saying that it traced infections using student ID cards, which allowed staff to inform others who might have come in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

The university isolated those who had been in contact with a confirmed case, but had not developed symptoms, which helped it to quickly contain possible cluster infections, NTU family medicine professor Sharlene Cheng (程邵儀) said.

Should the CECC lower the alert level, schools might be able to reopen in September, she said, adding that students should seek to be inoculated as soon as possible.

The university added that it was assessing the possibility of regularly screening students and personnel to ensure campus safety, but due to the high costs, it is possible it would only target what it considers high-risk groups, such as foreign students and students living in dormitories.