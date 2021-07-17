Caution called for as online fraud surges

PHOTO LURE: The CIB cited the case of a woman who was drawn to a Line contact, who touted an ‘investment’ group where ‘experts’ manipulated her out of her money

By Yao Yueh-hung / Staff reporter





People must use sound judgement and take extra precautions when dealing with people on social media, judicial officials said, citing a case in which a woman reported being defrauded on the Line messaging app.

People report being approached on social media platforms, including chat and dating sites, a Criminal Investigation Burean (CIB) official said.

The initiator makes false promises to develop a friendship or romantic interest before proposing an investment scheme to lure people into giving up their money, the official said.

In May, a woman referred to as “Y” received a message on Line from an account that gave the name “Jason,” the official said, adding that the profile photograph was of a young, handsome man.

Y connected with Jason and a conversation blossomed that led to romantic feelings, the official said.

Later, Jason introduced Y to a Line group, claiming that it was headed by a major “international finance group” that promised returns on investments, the official said.

At first, Y earned some small returns through the advice of “experts” or “teachers” in the group, the official said.

She transferred NT$300,000 (US$10,712) into an account and was advised that the balance had risen to NT$750,000, the official said.

However, when Y sought to withdraw the money, a “company accountant” told her that only members with NT$1 million could do so, prompting Y to put in another NT$250,000, the official quoted Y as saying.

She was then told to hand over a 5 percent handling fee and commission, the official said, adding that right after she did, she was kicked out of the Line group and Jason had disappeared from her friend list.

A common characteristic of such schemes is the use of photos portraying a young, handsome man with high income or a pretty woman with a toned body, the CIB said.

However, the images are to deceive members of the opposite sex and invariably are not the person depicted, it said.

Of the fraud cases reported from January to June 27, 2,085 involved fraudulent investment schemes, up from 1,006 cases in the same period last year, CIB data showed.

The nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert means that people are spending more time online and connecting with people through social media, which probably accounts for the rise in reports, it said.