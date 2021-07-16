Tokyo is to implement heightened security measures during the Summer Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said on Wednesday, adding that people traveling to Japan should arrive at airports early.
The stricter security measures are to be implemented from 6pm on Wednesday next week to midnight on Aug. 10, and from 6pm Aug. 22 to midnight on Sept. 7, the agency said in a news release.
To ensure the safety of the international sporting events, the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau has requested that countries enhance security inspection of travelers headed to Japan, including body checks and inspections of luggage, it said.
Five airports in Taiwan have direct flights to Japan, including Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), Taichung International Airport, Tainan Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport.
“We are coordinating with the Aviation Police Bureau, Taoyuan International Airport Corp and airlines to ensure that enhanced security measures for passengers to Japan are implemented smoothly,” the agency said.
Travelers to Japan are advised to arrive at airports as early as possible, as security inspections might take longer than usual, it said.
“We kindly ask travelers to be patient and follow the guidance of airport staff in proceeding through security check,” the agency said, adding that people should check with airlines for additional information.
