US warns of using force to change cross-strait status

The US Department of State on Wednesday reiterated that the use of force by any party to change the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait would be a “profound mistake.” At a news briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price quoted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as saying: “It would be a profound mistake by any party to try and remake that ‘status quo’ with the use of force.” China was not mentioned, but the statement was seen as a veiled message to Beijing. China has said that it wants “peaceful reunification,” but it has not renounced the use of force