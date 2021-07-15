Hong Kong’s agreement to purchase BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co did not include clauses for Fosun or other third parties to collect personal data, the territory’s government said.
Reuters reported this week that Fosun had sent over a template, based on a contract signed with Hong Kong, in talks with two Taiwanese tech firms for the vaccine in which Fosun sought access to Taiwanese medical records.
Those clauses did not end up appearing in the final contract, sources said.
Fosun is BioNTech’s sales agent for mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
In a statement late on Tuesday, the Hong Kong government said that its contract with Fosun did not include clauses that “empower or enable Fosun or any third party to collect, access, or via any means to obtain or use the personal information of vaccinated individuals.”
Hong Kong’s government has always attached great importance to personal data privacy, and there are clear and strict guidelines and procedures for the collection and use of personal information in its vaccination program, it added.
Fosun has not responded to requests for comment on the clauses in the template sent to Taiwan.
Fosun signed a deal on Sunday with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co-affiliated Yonglin Foundation for 10 million vaccine doses.
