While some travel agencies have started offering short-distance tours, others said that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) slightly easing restrictions would not make any difference to businesses devastated amid a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
Although the CECC extended the alert until July 26, it eased restrictions on travel agencies, allowing them from yesterday to organize tours for fewer than 10 people.
Two travel agencies jointly offered a day tour to Heping Island (和平島) in Keelung using a Taiwan Tour Bus service.
Photo: CNA
The four people on the tour departed from Taipei Railway Station and visited the island and other tourist attractions in Keelung.
As restaurants are still banned from offering dine-in service, the travel agencies booked a room at a bed-and-breakfast in Keelung and ordered lunch through room service.
Chung Hsin Travel Service chairman Ringo Lee (李奇嶽) said that the tour might be small, but it was better than nothing.
“It is impossible to reap huge profits like this, but it is still business and at least a good sign,” Lee said. “We are just focused on offering quality tours.”
However, Travel Agency Association chairman Hsiao Po-jen (蕭博仁) said that the rules are unfathomable and firms were not given enough time to organize.
“This policy is all wrong. The CECC allows nine people to sit in a van, but it allows no more than five people at indoor facilities,” Hsiao said.
“Is a van more spacious than a restaurant? It is illogical,” he said, adding that tours are meaningless if people cannot dine in restaurants.
The CECC did not communicate with travel operators — who would have proposed more reasonable alternatives — before implementing the policies, Hsiao said, adding they were not able to dispatch tours given such short notice.
Organizing small tours is neither profitable nor risk-free, he said, adding that people could arrange such tours themselves without a travel agency.
The Tourism Bureau yesterday advised that travel agencies are allowed to arrange tours of up to a few days for small groups, with limits on how far people can travel, while arranged food would be limited to takeout.
“We are still under a level 3 alert for COVID-19 and preventing the spread of the disease remains the top priority,” bureau director Chang Hsi-chung (張錫聰) said.
“We advised travel agencies to consult local health officials over guidelines for indoor dining, which varies across Taiwan,” Chang said.
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
‘PIONEERING SEEDS’: Taiwanese students at a school in China’s Fujian Province must swear an oath to the CCP and study Xi’s teachings, an NCKU professor said Beijing is training Taiwanese at Minnan Normal University to assist its “united front” efforts in Taiwan, a China researcher said on Tuesday. The school in Zhangzhou, in China’s Fujian Province, had already trained nearly 300 Taiwanese as of last month, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) professor Hung Ching-fu (洪敬富) said. Taiwanese graduating from the program would be expected to return to Taiwan as “pioneering seeds of China’s united front” efforts, he said, adding that the government should be on guard. From September last year to last month, China held six semesters of the training program, he said, adding that it ramped up enrollment
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the
Germany has been trying to maintain a balance between its ties with Taiwan and its economic links to China, outgoing German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz has said. Speaking in an interview with the Central News Agency, Prinz said that Germany has good relations with Taiwan based on their shared values of freedom and democracy. The countries also enjoy strong bilateral trade, which totals about 18 billion euros (US$21.37 billion) annually, he said. There are potential opportunities for cooperation between Germany and Taiwan in the fields of renewable energy, 5G technologies, semiconductors, biotechnology and education, Prinz said. However, Germany also has strong economic ties