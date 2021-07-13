Taipei prosecutors yesterday charged seven people with fraud for allegedly fraudulently receiving subsidies totaling NT$10.49 million (US$374.442 at the current exchange rate) from the Ministry of Culture.
Prosecutors said they have sufficient evidence to press fraud and forgery charges against Lu Chin-cheng (盧欽政) and Chou Chun-liang (周均亮), chairman and vice chairman of the Association of Taipei Publishers.
The other five people indicted include a contractor surnamed Chen (陳), along with staff and accountants working at companies owned by Lu and Chou.
Lu is the owner of Eden Books Co and Chou is the owner of Cosmos Culture Ltd. Chou has also served as chairman of the Association of Taiwan Publishing and Digital Contents Research.
Documents showed that from 2016 to last year, Lu and Chou used the associations as organizers to lead Taiwan’s publishing companies in attending major book exhibitions in the US, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and elsewhere.
Prosecutors said that Lu and Chou asked participating Taiwanese companies to collude in the fraud scheme by providing forged receipts, which they used to apply for ministry subsidies for taking part in international programs representing Taiwan’s publishing industry.
Investigators found that only about 5 percent of the subsidies were deposited in the associations’ bank accounts, with the rest allegedly going to the two publishing companies owned by Lu and Chou.
It was the latest development in a corruption scandal embroiling the ministry.
In April, former head of the ministry’s Department of Humanities and Publications Chu Jui-hao (朱瑞皓) was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in prison for taking bribes from contractors and publishing companies to help them win government tenders. It was the first ruling and can be appealed.
Prosecutors uncovered the alleged irregularities involving Lu and Chou during their investigation of Chu’s case.
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
‘PIONEERING SEEDS’: Taiwanese students at a school in China’s Fujian Province must swear an oath to the CCP and study Xi’s teachings, an NCKU professor said Beijing is training Taiwanese at Minnan Normal University to assist its “united front” efforts in Taiwan, a China researcher said on Tuesday. The school in Zhangzhou, in China’s Fujian Province, had already trained nearly 300 Taiwanese as of last month, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) professor Hung Ching-fu (洪敬富) said. Taiwanese graduating from the program would be expected to return to Taiwan as “pioneering seeds of China’s united front” efforts, he said, adding that the government should be on guard. From September last year to last month, China held six semesters of the training program, he said, adding that it ramped up enrollment
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the