Starting today, migrant workers may change jobs and employers, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday.
The center on June 5 temporarily banned migrant workers from changing employers, as a cluster of more than 100 COVID-19 infections were reported at some tech companies employing migrant workers in Miaoli County.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center, said the center on July 1 allowed foreign domestic workers to change household employers, as long as new employers arrange workers to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.
As the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan has been lower than 50 since July 2, the ban will be lifted for other types of migrant workers today, allowing them to change jobs and employers, he said.
Chen said new employers must arrange PCR tests for migrant workers three days before their starting date.
However, if local hospitals cannot provide a PCR test during holidays or weekends, or if their test capacity is full, the test can be taken within three days of starting the job.
The PCR test fee should be covered by the employer, and the worker should stay in a single room and strictly follow disease prevention measures until the test result comes back, he said.
Chen said that if a migrant worker tests positive for COVID-19, their new employer must follow the Ministry of Labor’s guidelines for employers of infected migrant workers, report the case to the local health department and cooperate with treatment or isolation arrangements.
However, dispatch jobs and extended work for migrant workers would still be banned, as it involves workers frequently moving around, the CECC said.
Employers or commissioned human resources agencies that fail to arrange a PCR test and provide living arrangements for migrant workers could face a fine or NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 and be denied permission to hire migrant worker or extend employment, it said.
