Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Population shrinks further

Taiwan’s population continued to decline this year, with the number of residents dropping by 96,314 year-on-year as of the end of last month, Ministry of the Interior data showed. The population stood at 23.487 million, down 0.41 percent from June last year, it showed. On average, the population is shrinking by 263.9 people per day, the ministry said. Among the nation’s cities and counties, Taipei registered the biggest decline, at 2.06 percent, followed by Nantou County with 0.892 percent and Chiayi County with 0.889 percent, the data showed. Population statistics showed negative growth for the first time last year, with 165,249 births versus 173,156 deaths. In the first six months of this year, 74,609 births were reported, down 6.5 percent from the 79,760 births in the same period last year, the data showed.

ENERGY

No radioactivity alert: AEC

The Atomic Energy Council (AEC) yesterday said that radiation levels have been normal nationwide over the past month, following a CNN report of a leak at a nuclear power plant in China. Immediately after the report on June 14, the agency activated an enhanced system to monitor environmental radiation levels, it said. Since then, the radiation levels recorded at 51 monitoring stations on Taiwan proper and 12 stations on the nation’s outlying islands have remained normal, it said. Results from 16 stations on Taiwan proper and four on the outlying islands showed that there was no air or drinking water contamination, it said. CNN reported that the US government was assessing a report of a leak at Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in China’s Guangdong Province, after Framatome, a French company that partly owns and operates the facility, warned of an “imminent radiological threat.” However, radiation detection stations in territories near China, such as Hong Kong and Macau, showed no abnormal levels, the agency said.

CRIME

Marijuana dog lady charged

The Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office late last month indicted a woman who allegedly grew marijuana and administered it to about a dozen stary dogs she had taken in. Prosecutors cited the woman, surnamed Ma (馬), as saying that after her neighbors complained about the dogs’ barking, she tried to calm them down by giving them marijuana. She said she began cultivating the plants after she found that the dogs were quieter when intoxicated, prosecutors said, adding that she allegedly bought growing equipment, including lamps, a trellis and four driers, online. Police in March searched her house and retrieved 10 plants, four bags of dried marijuana and paraphernalia, prosecutors said, adding that the woman and her husband tested negative for marijuana, which is defined as a class 2 substance. Ma has been charged with breaching the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), they said.

COMMUNICATION

Growth in 5G users lagging

Only 11.8 percent of smartphone users use 5G services one year after they were launched last year, the National Communications Commission said last week. At the end of May, 2.76 million people used 5G, compared with 6.48 million 4G users on the service’s first anniversary. As telecoms expand their coverage, the commission said it would this year and next year offer a total of NT$15.5 billion (US$551.9 million) to speed up 5G infrastructure projects. The commission aims to make 5G available to 85 percent of Taiwanese within 2.5 years, it said.