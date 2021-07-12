SOCIETY
Population shrinks further
Taiwan’s population continued to decline this year, with the number of residents dropping by 96,314 year-on-year as of the end of last month, Ministry of the Interior data showed. The population stood at 23.487 million, down 0.41 percent from June last year, it showed. On average, the population is shrinking by 263.9 people per day, the ministry said. Among the nation’s cities and counties, Taipei registered the biggest decline, at 2.06 percent, followed by Nantou County with 0.892 percent and Chiayi County with 0.889 percent, the data showed. Population statistics showed negative growth for the first time last year, with 165,249 births versus 173,156 deaths. In the first six months of this year, 74,609 births were reported, down 6.5 percent from the 79,760 births in the same period last year, the data showed.
ENERGY
No radioactivity alert: AEC
The Atomic Energy Council (AEC) yesterday said that radiation levels have been normal nationwide over the past month, following a CNN report of a leak at a nuclear power plant in China. Immediately after the report on June 14, the agency activated an enhanced system to monitor environmental radiation levels, it said. Since then, the radiation levels recorded at 51 monitoring stations on Taiwan proper and 12 stations on the nation’s outlying islands have remained normal, it said. Results from 16 stations on Taiwan proper and four on the outlying islands showed that there was no air or drinking water contamination, it said. CNN reported that the US government was assessing a report of a leak at Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in China’s Guangdong Province, after Framatome, a French company that partly owns and operates the facility, warned of an “imminent radiological threat.” However, radiation detection stations in territories near China, such as Hong Kong and Macau, showed no abnormal levels, the agency said.
CRIME
Marijuana dog lady charged
The Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office late last month indicted a woman who allegedly grew marijuana and administered it to about a dozen stary dogs she had taken in. Prosecutors cited the woman, surnamed Ma (馬), as saying that after her neighbors complained about the dogs’ barking, she tried to calm them down by giving them marijuana. She said she began cultivating the plants after she found that the dogs were quieter when intoxicated, prosecutors said, adding that she allegedly bought growing equipment, including lamps, a trellis and four driers, online. Police in March searched her house and retrieved 10 plants, four bags of dried marijuana and paraphernalia, prosecutors said, adding that the woman and her husband tested negative for marijuana, which is defined as a class 2 substance. Ma has been charged with breaching the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), they said.
COMMUNICATION
Growth in 5G users lagging
Only 11.8 percent of smartphone users use 5G services one year after they were launched last year, the National Communications Commission said last week. At the end of May, 2.76 million people used 5G, compared with 6.48 million 4G users on the service’s first anniversary. As telecoms expand their coverage, the commission said it would this year and next year offer a total of NT$15.5 billion (US$551.9 million) to speed up 5G infrastructure projects. The commission aims to make 5G available to 85 percent of Taiwanese within 2.5 years, it said.
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the