Ex-commissioner announces bid for KMT chairperson

Staff writer, with CNA





Former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) yesterday announced his bid for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leadership, becoming the fourth candidate in the race.

Cho, 56, who served as county commissioner from 2005 to 2014, said on Facebook that he would focus his efforts on leading the KMT if he wins and would not enter legislative or presidential elections in 2024.

On the issue of cross-strait policy, he said the KMT upholds the “1992 consensus” as the basis for exchanges with China.

If peaceful dialogue can be conducted between the two sides on an equal footing, it would bring prosperity to Taiwan, he said.

The other candidates in the race are Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), former head of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Wei Po-tao (韋伯韜) and KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣).

Former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Sean Lien (連勝文), son of former vice president Lien Chan (連戰), are also reportedly eyeing the position.

The KMT chairperson election was originally scheduled for July 24, but it has been postponed due to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, which has been extended until July 26.

Citing KMT sources, local media on Saturday reported that the party is hoping to hold the election in late September or early October, once the alert level is lowered.

With Chiang’s tenure as KMT chairman due to end on Aug. 20, the KMT will have to appoint an acting chairperson to take it through to the election, the reports said.

Chiang, 49, was elected chairman last year in a by-election that was held to fill the vacancy left by former KMT chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), who stepped down after the party’s defeat in the presidential and legislative elections that year.

The “1992 consensus” — a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.