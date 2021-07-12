Former Changhua County commissioner Cho Po-yuan (卓伯源) yesterday announced his bid for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) leadership, becoming the fourth candidate in the race.
Cho, 56, who served as county commissioner from 2005 to 2014, said on Facebook that he would focus his efforts on leading the KMT if he wins and would not enter legislative or presidential elections in 2024.
On the issue of cross-strait policy, he said the KMT upholds the “1992 consensus” as the basis for exchanges with China.
If peaceful dialogue can be conducted between the two sides on an equal footing, it would bring prosperity to Taiwan, he said.
The other candidates in the race are Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), former head of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Wei Po-tao (韋伯韜) and KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣).
Former KMT chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫), former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Sean Lien (連勝文), son of former vice president Lien Chan (連戰), are also reportedly eyeing the position.
The KMT chairperson election was originally scheduled for July 24, but it has been postponed due to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, which has been extended until July 26.
Citing KMT sources, local media on Saturday reported that the party is hoping to hold the election in late September or early October, once the alert level is lowered.
With Chiang’s tenure as KMT chairman due to end on Aug. 20, the KMT will have to appoint an acting chairperson to take it through to the election, the reports said.
Chiang, 49, was elected chairman last year in a by-election that was held to fill the vacancy left by former KMT chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), who stepped down after the party’s defeat in the presidential and legislative elections that year.
The “1992 consensus” — a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the