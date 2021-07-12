Temples can be part of civil defense, bureau says

By Chung Li-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan’s extensive network of temples should be incorporated into the civil defense program, the Legislative Yuan’s Organic Laws and Statutes Bureau said in a report on June 2.

The bureau prepared the report after Ministry of National Defense officials in April told lawmakers that the military is considering whether to integrate temple yiyong (義勇) in support roles to promote all-out defense.

Temple yiyong are young men who perform martial arts in religious events, such as sword-ladder climbing.

The authorities should develop a regulatory definition of temple yiyong so that suitable members could be organized into support-role units, the report said.

Temples could be a bastion of the nation’s civil and psychological defense, as they have capabilities that match the nation’s 200,000-strong regular armed forces and 1.6 million reservists, it said.

Before integrating yiyong into the military reserve, selection and training standards should be defined, it said, adding that this would require legal amendments.

Temples are the center of spiritual life for many Taiwanese, and play a major role in the nation’s culture, educational system and poverty relief efforts, it said.

As of 2019, Taiwan’s 12,279 temples, which were operated by 22 major religious bodies, had at least 938,099 registered members, the report said, citing Ministry of the Interior data.