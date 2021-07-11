A NT$15.8 million (US$562,558) settlement package has been offered to the families of those who died in a fatal train crash in Hualien County earlier this year, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.
On April 2, Taroko Express No. 408, traveling from New Taipei City to Taitung, derailed as it entered the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林) after it hit a crane truck that had slid down a slope from a work site onto the rails. Forty-nine people died and more than 200 were injured, making it the nation’s most devastating railway accident in decades.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) has authorized the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to compensate those involved to avoid lengthy litigation and further harm, the ministry said.
The compensation package for the families of those who died, which includes a NT$100,000 consolation payment, has been sourced from public donations channeled through the ministry, it said.
The ministry on Tuesday spoke to all eligible families in an online briefing, 24 of whom agreed to accept the payment, it said, adding that 18 of the 24 have already signed the paperwork.
This figure represents slightly fewer than half of the families to whom payments are owed, the ministry said.
Payments have been made to nine families and two more are expected to receive the money tomorrow, it added.
The ministry said that some progress has been made on improving the nation’s railway system.
The TRA’s northern, central, southern and eastern districts are each to establish a coordination center to integrate administrative, construction, rolling stock management and electrical engineering operations, the ministry said.
The aim of the centers would be to improve communication and speed up decisionmaking, it said.
All construction along TRA rail lines has been suspended until the TRA completes safety targets, including inspections, improving worker safety education and reviewing construction safety plans, the ministry said.
Embankment obstruction alert systems are to be installed at 25 points on the TRA’s rail network, with 10 scheduled for this year and the other 15 next year, it added.
Radio communications equipment, computerized access controls and increased fines for safety contraventions by contractors are also being implemented as part of improvements to construction safety standards, it said.
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the