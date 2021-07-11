Taiwan is to receive the first of 50 intercity express trains from Japanese manufacturer Hitachi Rail about one month later than scheduled on July 30, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said.
The first train delivery had been delayed by about a month because Japanese technicians were unable to visit Taiwan last month due to strict border controls following a COVID-19 outbreak that started in May, the TRA said in a statement on Wednesday.
Taiwan has imposed an entry ban on foreign nationals, and only those with a residence permit or who have obtained special permission from authorities are allowed to enter the nation.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Railways Administration
Subsequent deliveries, including six trains of the same model that the TRA had expected to receive by the end of the year, could also be delayed, it said, adding that its plan to have all 50 trains by 2024 remains unchanged.
After the new train, an EMU3000 model consisting of 12 cars, arrives at the Port of Hualien, it would be tested for quality and safety for about three months before entering service, the TRA said.
The TRA, Hitachi and TUV Rheinland Taiwan would oversee the testing, with TUV Rheinland performing independent verification and validation, the agency said.
Nine Hitachi engineers arrived on Monday and are in quarantine, while another 26 engineers and supervisors are expected to arrive soon, and complete 14-day quarantines and other health-related requirements before the end of the month, TRA said.
The TRA ordered 50 EMU3000 trains to retire trains that are more than 30 years old and provide additional seating capacity on Taiwan’s east coast line, tickets for which can be difficult to obtain.
The TRA has said that the new trains would “effectively solve the difficulties passengers have in obtaining tickets to travel to Hualien or Taitung.”
The most commonly used trains for those destinations are the Taroko and Puyuma express trains, which only have eight cars.
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the