Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) is to represent the government at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday.
Tang would fill in for Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), who is busy with preparations for Taiwan’s college entrance and teacher certification exams, both of which are scheduled for late this month, near the Olympic opening ceremony on July 23, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
As Tang has gained recognition at home and abroad for her efforts to promote digital policy, open governance and social innovation, “she is the perfect choice to represent our government at the Tokyo Olympics,” Lo said.
Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan
Tang designed Taiwan’s mask purchasing system when the COVID-19 outbreak began last year, as well as a “mask map” to check availability in real time.
These digital innovations received much attention in Japan, with Japanese media dubbing her the “IT genius minister” of Taiwan.
Positive interactions between Taiwan and Japan have increased recently, and “Tang leading Taiwan’s delegation to the Tokyo Olympics sends a strong message of reinforcing bilateral relations between Taiwan and Japan,” a government source said.
The Olympic opening ceremony is scheduled for 8pm on July 23 at Tokyo’s new National Stadium. The Games are to run through Aug. 8 after a year-long delay due to COVID-19.
Taiwan’s national Olympic team comprises 33 men and 33 women, who are to compete in 18 sports, the Sports Administration said.
The administration falls under the portfolio of the Ministry of Education, which is why the education minister usually represents the government at the Olympic Games.
Additional reporting by CNA
