Tainan yesterday announced it would extend a ban on dining at restaurants until July 26, along with more than half the cities and counties in Taiwan.
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) made the announcement after the city on Friday experienced a backlash for being the only one of the nation’s six special municipalities to say it would conditionally allow dine-in services starting on Tuesday.
The Central Epidemic Command Center on Thursday announced that a level 3 COVID-19 alert would be extended for two more weeks, until July 26, but it eased some restrictions, including a nationwide ban on dine-in services at restaurants, traditional markets, night markets and department store food courts.
Eateries can reopen for customers to eat in if they can implement the center’s guidelines, including social distancing, it said.
While many local governments have said that they would maintain the ban on dining in, Tainan’s decision to allow it has drawn concern from residents that the risk of COVID-19 transmission would rise in the city.
On Facebook, people urged Huang to reconsider the policy, saying that people from other cities and counties might come to Tainan in droves for tourism.
The city might not have the ability to inspect every restaurant to ensure they are properly enforcing epidemic prevention measures, they said.
Huang said the city government had discussed the policy with more than a dozen restaurant and beverage industry trade unions, and they all agreed to continue the ban for two more weeks.
The city residents’ concerns are a good sign that they care about their health, so the city government took their opinions and those of industry workers into consideration in upholding the ban, he said.
Following Tainan, Changhua, Hualien, Nantou and Taitung counties yesterday afternoon also said they would maintain the ban, despite earlier announcements that they would lift it.
Only Kinmen, Lienchiang and Penghu counties plan to conditionally allow a return to dining in from Tuesday.
Additional reporting by CNA
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections
Scientific data suggest that a gradual lifting of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert can be considered, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The nation has been under the level 3 alert since May 19. With the nation’s daily number of local infections dropping, a case can be made for downgrading the level 3 alert, Chen told an online news conference on YouTube with other faculty members. Despite the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants across the globe, increased vaccination rates have curbed the number of new infections and deaths, as observed in Europe and the Americas,
DO NOT RESUSCITATE: Chang Shan-chwen said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions and should be respected Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths. At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate. Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the