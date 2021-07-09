Government-funded polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and rapid COVID-19 tests should be made available for more people to effectively curb the outbreak in communities, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.
A PCR test costs more in Taiwan than in other countries, NPP Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said, citing a Consumers’ Foundation survey.
Since June 27, the fee has dropped from NT$5,000 to NT$3,500 at hospitals funded by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, but that is expensive for most people, Chiu said.
Demand for PCR tests would only grow as people must present a negative result when, for example, returning to the workplace or seeking medical treatment, he said.
While the fee must drop further, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) should examine expanding eligibility for government-funded PCR tests, Chiu said.
“People in high-risk groups must regularly take PCR or rapid tests to ensure that they have not contracted the virus, but it would be a huge financial burden if workers or employers were required to pay for tests out of pocket,” he added.
The central government should consider that in Canada, the authorities provide firms with more than 200 workers free rapid test kits, while corporations in the UK can register online for kits, he said.
Although Taiwan’s capacity for processing PCR tests is 50,000 to 90,000 per day, the nation still has room for improvement when compared with Japan, South Korea and Singapore, Chiu said.
Meanwhile, the CECC should make PCR tests mandatory for those who have had close contact with COVID-19 patients when they are to be released from quarantine, given that there were cases in Chiayi where people tested negative before they started quarantine, but tested positive before leaving the facilities, Chiu said.
Although the nation’s COVID-19 outbreak has shown signs of easing, confirmed cases in Taipei and New Taipei City remain in the double digits, NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said, adding that isolated community infections with unknown sources are still being reported in southern Taiwan.
“This shows that there remain hidden transmission chains that have yet to be identified,” Wang said, adding that the CECC should examine implementing antibody screening tests in hotspots to identify hidden transmission chains and asymptomatic cases.
