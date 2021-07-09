Local home improvement chain Testrite Retail is selling more products containing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) than its international competitors in the Taiwanese market, environmental advocates said yesterday, urging the company to fulfill its corporate social responsibility pledge and the government to tighten regulations on PVC products.
Environmental group Taiwan Watch Institute found that Testrite outlets offered 161 products containing PVC, including mats, faucets and towel racks, as well as products advertised as environmentally friendly building materials, the group told an online news conference.
In comparison, furniture giant IKEA sells no products containing PVC in Taiwan, the group said, adding that the Swedish firm’s labeling identifies products’ contents.
The production and processing of PVC use many toxic substances, including substances that might increase the risk of cancer, such as chlorine, dichloroethane, vinyl chloride, lead and cadmium, the group said.
The disposal of PVC products also poses risks, such as the release of dioxins during incineration, it added.
As demand for household products has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Testrite posting annual revenue growth of 10.7 percent in the first quarter, the retail chain should fulfill its corporate social responsibility pledge, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) said.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs should demand that Testrite comply with the Commodity Labeling Act (商品標示法) and comprehensively list the materials used in its products, she said, adding that the firm’s labeling, which does not distinguish different kinds of plastic, is too vague.
The ministry should further draft legislation to more rigorously regulate PVC, Lin said.
The Environmental Protection Administration should inspect stores to assess the amount of goods Taiwanese use daily that contain PVC, Lin said.
The agency should implement a tax rebate for companies that reduce the number of products they offer containing PVC, she said, adding that this would help reduce pollution.
The Ministry of the Interior should draft regulations that ban the use of PVC in “green” buildings, Lin said.
In response, Testrite Retail said that it has been seeking alternative materials, such as polyurethane, for making furniture, although some of its products still contain PVC.
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections