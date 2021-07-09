The best way for the US to respect the wishes of Taiwanese is to resume formal diplomatic ties with the nation, the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation said on Wednesday in reaction to a statement by US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell that Washington does not support Taiwanese independence.
In a news release, the foundation thanked the administration of US President Joe Biden for “historic” joint statements with Japan and the EU, saying that the stance of Washington and its allies underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
The group, founded by veteran independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏), said that the re-establishment of formal ties between the US and Taiwan would bolster the worldwide alliance of democracies, and send a strong message that Washington is determined to defend countries that grant their citizens freedom and democratic participation.
Since the nation’s democratization in the 1990s, Taiwanese society has changed significantly in terms of national identity, underscoring Taiwan’s de facto independent status, the foundation said.
Separately on Wednesday, the Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) said it was not surprising that the Biden administration reaffirmed its policy of strategic ambiguity toward relations across the Taiwan Strait.
Regardless of Taiwan’s chances of recognition as an independent nation, it is important that the public demonstrates strong resolve to “normalize” Taiwan on the international stage, the TSU said.
However, the nation’s biggest problem is that Chinese proxies continue to sabotage attempts at unifying Taiwanese behind that goal, it added.
The majority of the public identifies as Taiwanese, but the nation’s political institutions are still based on the Republic of China Constitution and its Sino-centric doctrines imported from China by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), it said.
The Constitution is at odds with Taiwanese understanding of national and ethnic identity, as well as the territory under its jurisdiction, it said, adding that only Taiwanese can determine the future of their nation.
It is most important that Taiwanese come together and fight for the nation’s freedom and democratic way of life, it said, calling for greater efforts to promote constitutional reform.
If Taiwanese demonstrate this resolve to the world, the US public would soon also support the nation’s independence, and the US government would listen to its people and formally recognize Taiwan as an independent nation, it said.
