COVID-19: Fatal adverse event after Moderna jab suspected

ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control

By Lee I-chia