A funeral service company is facing fines of between NT$10,000 and NT$150,000 after failing to follow disease prevention regulations, the Hsinchu County Government said on Monday.
On April 17 last year, the county government had convened a meeting with all funeral service firms in the county to stipulate standard operating procedures for handling bodies of COVID-19 cases.
Based on the procedures, after a person with COVID-19 dies, the hospital and funeral service firm should first notify the county’s Health Bureau, which would in turn notify the Department of Civil Affairs to designate relevant agencies to deal with the case.
All bodies should be disinfected at the hospital before they are picked up by funeral service companies, Chiu said.
In this case, the funeral service company on June 11 picked up a body at a hospital at 5am and then allegedly abandoned the hearse, with the body, at an outside parking lot of the crematorium in Jhudong Township (竹東), she said.
The county government was notified of the death at 7am, she said.
When asked, the driver of the hearse, surnamed Chung (鍾), at first said the body was still at the hospital morgue, Chiu said.
However, the crematorium said the hearse had been parked outside from 5am until 4pm that day.
Chung later said the crematorium had refused to open the gates when he arrived and he was told to leave the hearse in the parking lot outside.
Chung added that he did not “abandon” the body and had been “on standby” after returning to the parking lot in another vehicle.
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
Beijing has been encouraging Taiwanese organizations to purchase Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group to give the impression that all vaccines received by Taiwanese after this summer came from China, industry sources said yesterday. Chinese officials are urging groups to follow the example of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which are looking to purchase millions of doses through a subsidiary of the Chinese company, they said. Shanghai Fosun has a contract with Germany’s BioNTech to sell the vaccine in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau. The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce reportedly scheduled a
RAPID VERSUS PCR: A study showed that rapid antigen tests are more useful than PCR tests if the purpose is to screen for people who pose a higher risk of infection The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is more infectious than others, but is also more detectable, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) experts said yesterday, affirming a policy of three tests for everyone who arrives in Taiwan. The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has spread to at least 96 countries, while the number of young people it has infected is four to five times more than the Alpha variant, Department of Laboratory Medicine deputy director Chang Sui-yuan (張淑媛) told an online news conference hosted by NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏). Clinical observations show that the Delta variant causes more severe infections