COVID-19: Court staff objects to ban on brushing teeth in washrooms

By Wen Yu-te, Chang Wen-chuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Several Taipei District Court staffers have complained about being told to avoid brushing their teeth in the court’s washrooms as part of COVID-19 pandemic response measures.

The court told staff members they should not use sinks in the washrooms to brush their teeth as this would require them to remove their masks and spit into the sink, which could increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

It said that staff members who need to do so should take a cup of water into a stall and brush their teeth over the toilet with the stall door closed, and then sanitize the stall before leaving.

One staff member on Monday said on condition of anonymity that they were concerned that asking people to brush their teeth in a small, enclosed stall would conversely increase the risk of transmission.

Water particles would be trapped in the tight space, and there is no way to know whether the previous person sanitized it after brushing, the staffer said.

Another staff member said the court might be overstepping its authority, as Central Epidemic Command Center guidelines do not advise people against brushing in shared washrooms.

Moreover, the court had not discussed the policy with the Judicial Yuan or the Taiwan High Court, the staffer said.

In response, Chief Judge Huang Pei-chen (黃珮禎) said the court’s pandemic response ad hoc committee formulated the policy due to safety concerns.

“However, we realize that staff members might have oral hygiene conditions that could worsen if they do not brush, so to meet their needs while protecting everyone’s safety we advise brushing in the stalls,” she said, adding that they should use a hand sanitizer to wipe down all surfaces in the stall when they finish.

“I realize that such measures are inconvenient, but they are intended to keep everyone safe and healthy, and get back to normal life as soon as possible,” she said.