Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) yesterday apologized for causing any harm to the medical community or patients and their family with his inappropriate choice of words while presenting a report about COVID-19 deaths.
At the daily news briefing on Monday, Chang said that medical records showed that 17.8 percent, or 111, of the 622 death cases had do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders, which is one of the reasons why Taiwan has a relatively high COVID-19 fatality rate.
Of the 100 cases of COVID-19 deaths with a DNR order reported from May 18 to June 24, the average age was 75.8, he said, adding that 91 of them had underlying health conditions, including 54 with hypertension, 33 with diabetes, 26 with cardiovascular disease and 24 with kidney disease.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Many COVID-19 patients had severe pneumonia and respiratory failure, and while endotracheal intubation might be painful for critically ill patients and difficult for medical practitioners, some of them might have been saved, he said at the time.
His comments sparked a debate about the issue, with some doctors taking to social media to say that his remarks would only add to the guilt that medical practitioners and the families of the deceased feel after facing an ethical dilemma and making tough decisions about DNRs.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, on Tuesday said he believed Chang did not mean that COVID-19 cases with DNR orders should have been saved.
There are clear ethical guidelines for signing a DNR order, and decisions are made after careful discussions between medical teams and the patient’s family, so everyone should respect it, he said.
Chang yesterday said he apologized for his inappropriate choice of words when making the report, adding that they have harmed some people, but he had no intention of hurting or blaming anyone.
The reason he mentioned the death cases with DNR orders was because he was surprised by the high percentage of such fatalities when he was analyzing the medical records, and he wanted to present the situation to the public, he said.
There are always uncertainties in medical practice, and not all patients can be saved by endotracheal intubation, a process that could add to the suffering of the patient and their family, he said, adding that the health and quality of life of the patient after being saved must also be considered.
Chang said he understands that DNR decisions are made carefully after sufficient discussions, so they should be respected.
