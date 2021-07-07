Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

Tsai welcomes Haiti envoy

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday welcomed new Haitian Ambassador Roudy Stanley Penn, who presented his credentials to her at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Penn has rich experience in the public and private sectors, and his appointment was indicative of the high value Haiti places on diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Tsai said at a welcoming ceremony. She added that she looked forward to working with the new ambassador to deepen the friendship and exchanges between the two nations, which in April celebrated 65 years of diplomatic relations. Penn replaced Herve Denis, who served briefly from January to April. On May 19, Penn presented his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), in line with diplomatic protocol, under which a new ambassador first presents their credentials to the foreign minister of the host country and then to its head of state.

RECREATION

Hiking applications surge

Taroko National Park Headquarters on Monday said that 10,271 people had applied for hiking permits in anticipation of COVID-19 measures being eased after Monday next week. As the daily number of confirmed cases continues trending downward, hikers are eager to visit parks that have been closed since a nationwide COVID-19 alert was imposed on May 19. With the online application system for park permits and accommodations open for reservation, the Chilai Main North Peak (奇萊主北線) route has drawn about 4,200 applications for hiking permits, park recreation director Nieh Shih-chao (聶士詔) said. Next on the list are Nanhu Mountain (南湖大山線) with 3,200 applications, and the Nanhu Mountain-North Central Mountain Range (南湖中央尖) and Jhueilu Historic Trail (錐麓古道), with about 2,000 each, he said. All applications are still pending an official decision on the easing of disease prevention measures, Nieh said, adding that rangers would be sent to improve safety measures in the event of a reopening.

ENVIRONMENT

Slow down for butterflies

Motorists on Provincial Highway 26 are urged to slow down to reduce roadkill of purple crow butterflies that are migrating south, Kenting National Park Headquarters said on Friday. The hotspots along the highway where purple crow butterflies could be particularly vulnerable are the sections near Nanwan Beach (南灣), and between the Houwan (後灣) and Shihjhu (石珠) areas, it said. Drivers are asked to travel no faster than 50kph on the highway that connects Taitung and Pingtung counties to create a safer environment for the species as their migration peaks this month, it said. Purple crow butterflies fly south to Hengchun Peninsula during their migration, heading toward Eluanbi on the nation’s southernmost tip before turning west to areas near Nanwan, it said.

WEATHER

Biggest reservoir filling up

Heavy rainfall in the past few weeks has increased the water level in Chiayi’s Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫), the nation’s largest, from almost dry to more than half full, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said on Monday. A series of weather fronts that started arriving in late May have dumped significant rainfall in catchment areas in southern Taiwan, including at Zengwen Reservoir, which now contains 290.74 million cubic meters of water, the highest volume among the nation’s reservoirs, the WRA said. That brought Zengwen’s water level from a low of about 5 percent in May to 57.06 percent, it said.