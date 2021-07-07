Beijing has “mainlandized” Hong Kong and transformed it into a region under the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) direct rule, a report by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday.
The National Security Law, which China last year imposed on Hong Kong, has totally undermined the democracy, human rights and rule of law in the territory, the council said in a report marking the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to China.
Beijing’s “one country, two systems” formula for Hong Kong exists only in name and its demise is but a matter of time, it said.
Despite the territory’s retention of free trade and control over tariffs, and the stability of the Hong Kong dollar, the risks for foreign investors have surged due to the National Security Law, it said.
Beijing’s aggressive expansion of its influence in Hong Kong’s financial, insurance, bond and stock markets creates further uncertainty in business, it said.
The CCP’s hardline stance on the protests against an extradition bill, its show of force in deploying the People’s Liberation Army and the overt propagandistic displays of its apparatuses are public displays of its rule over the people of Hong Kong, the council said.
Beijing has touted the economic integration of the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area” as beneficial to Hong Kongers, but polls suggest the measure has little support from the territory’s residents, it said.
As for Beijing’s demand that staffers at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong sign documents supporting the “one China” principle, the council said that it would continue mutually beneficial interactions without yielding on sovereignty.
Furthermore, the government might review the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例) to prevent Chinese infiltration originating from Hong Kong, it said.
A system based on observable indicators has been established and legal amendments to the law would be devised if the mechanism is tripped, the council said.
Article 60 of the law authorizes the president to suspend all or part of the act “should any change occur in the situation of Hong Kong or Macau such that the implementation of this Act endangers the security of the Taiwan Area,” it said.
Since the article is close to an emergency declaration and would have a significant effect on the rights of Hong Kongers, it would not be invoked lightly, the council added.
