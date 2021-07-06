Government should seek joint rescue drills: researcher

By Wu Su-wei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A defense researcher on Sunday called on the government to pursue joint rescue drills with friendly nations after it was announced that Japan and the Philippines are cooperating on such drills.

The two countries are today to launch a series of joint rescue and disaster-response drills involving their air forces.

The Coast Guard Administration could seek to participate in similar drills with its neighbors, defense researcher Hsu Chih-hsiang (許智翔) said, adding that military branches could take turns joining such drills.

A Japan Self-Defense Force F-15 jet takes off from Naha Airbase in Okinawa, Japan, in 2017 to intercept a Chinese military aircraft. Photo: CNA

The Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) on Friday reported that the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Philippine Air Force would hold joint drills together for the first time.

The drills, which are to last until Thursday, are to take place near the US-built Clark Air Base on Luzon Island.

The air-rescue drills are to involve a Japanese Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. Japanese and Philippine military officers aboard the aircraft would conduct exercises simulating the transport of rescue equipment to remote areas, and dropping equipment from the air.

“Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi has said numerous times that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are of direct concern to Japan’s safety,” Hsu said. “Japanese State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama has also called for the protection of Taiwan.”

Therefore, Taiwan should pursue joint drills with Japan, starting with humanitarian assistance and rescue drills, he said.

“Drills that pit two militaries against each other could have sensitive political implications, so we could start with rescue drills at sea with the coast guard,” he said.

Foreign analysts have said that Taiwan’s capacity for assisting regional disaster-relief efforts is limited, he said.

“Our air force has flown in supplies and then left immediately, but our navy and ground forces should be able to assist as well,” he said. “Disaster response generally requires different branches of the military to cooperate.”