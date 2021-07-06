A defense researcher on Sunday called on the government to pursue joint rescue drills with friendly nations after it was announced that Japan and the Philippines are cooperating on such drills.
The two countries are today to launch a series of joint rescue and disaster-response drills involving their air forces.
The Coast Guard Administration could seek to participate in similar drills with its neighbors, defense researcher Hsu Chih-hsiang (許智翔) said, adding that military branches could take turns joining such drills.
Photo: CNA
The Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) on Friday reported that the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Philippine Air Force would hold joint drills together for the first time.
The drills, which are to last until Thursday, are to take place near the US-built Clark Air Base on Luzon Island.
The air-rescue drills are to involve a Japanese Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. Japanese and Philippine military officers aboard the aircraft would conduct exercises simulating the transport of rescue equipment to remote areas, and dropping equipment from the air.
“Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi has said numerous times that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are of direct concern to Japan’s safety,” Hsu said. “Japanese State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama has also called for the protection of Taiwan.”
Therefore, Taiwan should pursue joint drills with Japan, starting with humanitarian assistance and rescue drills, he said.
“Drills that pit two militaries against each other could have sensitive political implications, so we could start with rescue drills at sea with the coast guard,” he said.
Foreign analysts have said that Taiwan’s capacity for assisting regional disaster-relief efforts is limited, he said.
“Our air force has flown in supplies and then left immediately, but our navy and ground forces should be able to assist as well,” he said. “Disaster response generally requires different branches of the military to cooperate.”
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
ONE DAY AFTER VACCINATION: A request for an autopsy of the body of the 85-year-old woman from Tainan is pending with her family, the center said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would record the death of a 85-year-old woman in Tainan that occurred one day after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a suspected adverse reaction case. The woman was found dead yesterday morning after she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, the center said, adding that it is the first death reported in Taiwan in someone who was inoculated with the Moderna jab. The eligibility for the jab was on Thursday expanded to vaccination priority groups 4 to 8, including people aged 65 or older. Centers for Disease Control
US biotechnology firm Pfizer is recalling four lots of Champix anti-smoking tablets in Taiwan after elevated levels of nitrosamine impurities were found in the prescription drug, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), head of the FDA’s Medicinal Products Division, said that about 600,000 Champix pills with the four lot numbers 00019669, 00019012, 00019601 and 00019602 are to be recalled by July 22. The announcement came after Pfizer said that it found elevated levels of nitrosamines in Chantix, the name under which Champix is sold in the US. Hung said that Pfizer is investigating the situation. The US Food
‘TAIWAN CAT WARRIOR’: KMT lawmakers said the masks suggest Taiwan is a ‘pet’ of the US, while a DPP legislator said they project a positive image of Taiwan “Black cat” masks that Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) officials wore on Thursday symbolize the enhanced friendship between Taiwan and the US, and the nation’s gratitude for Washington’s donation of Moderna vaccines, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker said yesterday, urging critics not to distort their meaning. Several CECC officials, including Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, wore the specially designed mask during the daily news conference. The mask features a black cat wearing a Republic of China flag scarf, with the US flag in the background, and the words “Stronger Together.” It has caught