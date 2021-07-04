A US congressional committee this week added pro-Taiwan bills to a legislative package aimed at countering China’s growing global influence.
The US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday and Thursday met to debate the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act, or EAGLE Act.
US Representative Gregory Meeks, the committee chairman, introduced the act on May 25 to “revitalize and reassert US leadership, investment and engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, and globally” to counter China’s growing ambitions.
At the beginning of the review session, Meeks added substitute amendments to the package, including the Taiwan diplomatic review act, the Taiwan peace and stability act and the Taiwan international solidarity act, according to a summary of the amended EAGLE Act.
One of the clauses in the Taiwan international solidarity act states that the UN’s recognition of the People’s Republic of China did not address the issue of Taiwan representation at the UN, nor take a position on the relationship between Beijing and Taipei or Taiwan’s sovereignty.
The Taiwan diplomatic review act, introduced in May, would direct the US secretary of state to enter negotiations with the Taiwan Council for US Affairs to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington the “Taiwan Representative Office.”
Other proposed legislation seeks to reiterate the US’ commitment to Taiwan, and recognize Taiwan as a vital part of the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy.
Some proposals raised by Republican legislators were rejected by voice votes, such as allowing Taiwanese officials to display symbols of Taiwan’s sovereignty, such as the national flag or military emblems, while performing official duties, and treating Taiwan as a “NATO-plus” partner.
The proposals were rejected due to worries that they might contravene US laws and raise tensions in the Taiwan Strait, but would be reconsidered through recorded votes when the sessions resume on July 12 after a recess.
